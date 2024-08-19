Did Chinese Vessels Damage Philippines’ Coast Guard Ships In Disputed Waters?

On Monday, the Philippine government reported that two of its coast guard vessels sustained damage following collisions with Chinese ships, which were accused of engaging in “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” near a contested reef in the South China Sea.

According to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, the incidents occurred near Sabina Shoal before dawn, resulting in structural damage to both Philippine Coast Guard vessels.

The shoal, which lies 140 kilometers (86 miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan, is part of a region that China claims almost entirely as its own in the South China Sea.

MUST READ: Donald Trump Claims ‘There Has Never Been More Dangerous Time’ For Jews Since The ‘Holocaust,’ Takes Dig At Kamala Harris

The Philippines and China have recently deployed coast guard ships in the area, with Manila expressing concerns that China might attempt to construct an artificial island there.

Jonathan Malaya, the assistant director-general for the Philippine National Security Council, stated that the BRP Cape Engano sustained a 13-centimeter (five-inch) hole in its right beam after being struck by a Chinese coast guard vessel during the “aggressive maneuvers” around 3:24 am (1924 GMT Sunday). The collision took place 43 kilometers southeast of Sabina Shoal.

Another Philippine coast guard vessel, the BRP Bagacay, was “rammed twice” by a Chinese coast guard ship at 3:40 am, suffering minor structural damage. This incident occurred 39 kilometers northwest of Sabina.

Despite the collisions, the Filipino crew was unharmed and continued with their mission to resupply Philippine-garrisoned islands in the Spratly archipelago, according to Malaya.

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Did Imran Khan Have Ties With Former ISI Chief? New Probe REVEALS Shocking Details