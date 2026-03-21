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Home > World News > Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know Say So Far

Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know Say So Far

Iran reportedly fired two intermediate range ballistic missiles toward the Diego Garcia base, but neither struck the target, with one failing mid air and another intercepted or neutralised. The attempted strike signals a major escalation and raises fresh concerns about Iran’s ability to project missile power far beyond the Middle East.

(Photo: X/WikiMedia Commons)
(Photo: X/WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 21, 2026 07:30:55 IST

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Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know Say So Far

The Iranians have allegedly launched two intermediate range ballistic missiles at the Diego Garcia base, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean and this has been a major escalation in the war that is going on, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean?

This is the first time that we have heard of the Iranians trying to attack a target as far out of the Middle East as they have done. American authorities claimed that both missiles missed the base, one of them, allegedly, crashed in the air, and a US warship fired an interceptor at the second one, though there is no information whether it was hit. The progress has given new apprehensions regarding the increasing scope and purpose of Tehran militant activities.

 Iran’s Missile Attac

There is a larger trend of intensification around which the attempted strike occurred. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran had previously made an attack on a US naval base in Juffair, Bahrain, with solid fuel and liquid fuel missiles, as the reaction to the US attacks on the Iranian infrastructure. In the meantime, the United Kingdom, led by prime minister Keir Starmer, has recently opened up to the access by the US of important British linked bases, such as Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford. The action enables the US forces to conduct operations of safeguarding commercial shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz which indicates a change in purely defensive authorisation to a wider concept of collective self-defence.

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Is It Possible For Iran To Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean?

Tactically, the attempted strike raises increasing concerns on the capabilities of Iran to launch missiles. Diego Garcia is approximately 3,800 km away in Iran that is far far apart than the 2,000 km distance that Tehran had earlier on asserted to be its limit. Nevertheless, according to independent evaluations, the country might have missiles with a length of 3,000-4,000 km, which means the development of its troops. The base itself is an important center of the US and UK military activities, where there are bombers, submarines and naval equipment. Although the missiles did not strike their target, the important thing is that the effort indicates the growing geographic presence of Iran and the growing concern on regional and international security.

Also Read: ‘Their Leaders Are All Gone,’ Donald Trump Mocks Iran Talks Days After Ali Larijani’s Death, U.S. Wants Dialogue Amid Uncertain Iranian Leadership

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Tags: Ballistic MissilesDiego GarciaDiego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Oceanhome-hero-pos-1Indian OceanIntermediate-Range MissilesiranIran Missile AttemptIRBMmissile strikeus militaryUS-UK Military Base

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Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know Say So Far

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Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know Say So Far

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Did Iran Really Launch Intercontinental‑Range Ballistic Missiles Towards US-UK Diego Garcia Military Base In The Indian Ocean? Here’s What We Know Say So Far
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