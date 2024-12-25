Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Disney Christmas Day Parade 2024: Where To Watch, Start Time, Channel And Live Stream Details

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2024 will air on ABC at 10:00 a.m. ET and Disney+ at 11:00 a.m. ET on Christmas morning. It features performances by John Legend, Pentatonix, and Elton John, along with appearances from Carly Pearce and SEVENTEEN.

Disney Christmas Day Parade 2024: Where To Watch, Start Time, Channel And Live Stream Details

The highly anticipated Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2024 is ready to light up your Christmas morning, bringing joy, music, and beloved Disney magic to screens worldwide. Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, this year’s parade promises spectacular performances, a star-studded lineup, and unforgettable moments.

The magic begins on ABC at 10:00 a.m. ET on Christmas morning, with a simultaneous broadcast on Disney+ starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Families can gather around for this annual festive celebration, filled with live performances, celebrity appearances, and Disney park highlights.

Star-Studded Performances

This year’s parade features a diverse collection of performances. Pentatonix will dazzle the audience with their rendition of “12 Days of Christmas,” while John Legend brings the holiday cheer with “This Christmas.” The legendary Elton John will also perform “Tiny Dancer,” and hosts Hough and Ribeiro will offer their take on “Winter Wonderland,” as reported by Decider.

But that’s not all! Viewers will be treated to an exciting array of performances from Carly Pearce, Andy Grammer, and SEVENTEEN. Fans of Disney’s hit franchise Descendants can look forward to an appearance from the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red. The Junkanoo Celebration Performers and Anika Noni Rose will add a vibrant touch to the holiday celebrations, while Disney on Broadway stars are also expected to make appearances, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the family.

How to Watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2024 Live Online

For those who prefer to stream the parade, ABC.com and the ABC app offer live streaming options with a cable login. You can also catch the event through popular services such as DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. New users can take advantage of free trials from services like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV to enjoy this magical event.

Watch From Anywhere

If you’re not in the U.S. or want to ensure uninterrupted access to the parade, consider using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN allows you to bypass location restrictions by changing your device’s IP address, letting you stream from anywhere in the world, including countries like the UK, Canada, and Mexico.

Can You Watch on Disney+?

Yes! The parade will also be available to stream on Disney+. Fans of Disney can subscribe to a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for as low as $16.99 per month, or opt for the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for just $10.99 per month (without ESPN+).

This year’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the holiday season, filled with festive tunes, star performances, and all the Disney magic you can imagine. Make sure to tune in on Christmas morning to enjoy the parade with your family and friends.

