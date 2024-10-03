Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
we-woman

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Cracking down on immigration, the Dominican Republic has announced plans to deport up to 10,000 Haitian nationals per week, citing a significant increase in illegal immigration.

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Cracking down on immigration, the Dominican Republic has announced plans to deport up to 10,000 Haitian nationals per week, citing a significant increase in illegal immigration.

Speaking on this decision, Government spokesperson Homero Figueroa revealed, that the decision was driven by what authorities describe as an “excess” of Haitian migrants entering the country.

This announcement follows Abinader’s recent statement at the United Nations General Assembly, where he warned of “drastic measures” if the UN mission in Haiti fails.

Currently, the mission includes nearly 400 police officers from Kenya, with additional personnel from Jamaica and Belize. However, the United States has raised concerns about the mission’s lack of personnel and funding, calling for a more substantial UN peacekeeping effort.

Meanwhile, Figueroa attributed the growing number of Haitian migrants to the faltering efforts of a UN-backed mission aimed at combating gang violence in Haiti. Thus, due to escalating violence, it has displaced nearly 700,000 Haitians, with many fleeing to neighboring countries, including the Dominican Republic.

In response, Dominican authorities have also pledged to strengthen border control, although specific measures were not disclosed.

Last year, the Dominican Republic deported more than 174,000 individuals it identified as Haitian nationals. Subsequently, in the first half of this year, at least 67,000 more were expelled. President Luis Abinader’s administration has faced ongoing criticism from human rights activists, who claim that Haitians and individuals of Haitian descent born in the Dominican Republic have been subjected to violations of their rights.

However, Abinader has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of migrants.

Must Read: Blinken’s Dominican Republic Visit: Key Discussions On The Haiti Crisis

Filed under

Dominican Republic Haiti NewsX Un

