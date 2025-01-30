Donald Trump Announces Buyout Offer For Over 2 Million Federal Employees: Here’s The Impact Of These Job Cuts

The move comes after a series of executive orders signed by Trump on his first day in office during his second term, which include requiring federal employees to return to full-time, in-office work.

President Donald Trump announced buyout offers to over 2 million federal employees within the United States in an effort to reduce federal spending and the size of the government. Almost two-thirds of the federal workforce, excluding military, postal, and national security employees, would be impacted, potentially making this the largest reduction in U.S. history, according to sources.

According to a memo from the OPM, which is in charge of the federal government’s human resources, workers who leave in good standing by February 6 will be eligible for eight months’ pay, and all benefits will be kept until September 30. The action is a component of a broader Trump administration initiative to cut federal employees in an attempt to cut spending and resume work as it was prior to the pandemic.

All full-time federal employees are eligible for the buyout offer, with the exception of those working in postal services, immigration enforcement, or national security. Their current salary and benefits remain in place even if they accept the buyout, but they are not obliged to remain at their current place of employment for the duration of the agreement.

The move comes after a series of executive orders signed by Trump on his first day in office during his second term, which include requiring federal employees to return to full-time, in-office work. These efforts are part of his broader aim to curtail remote work arrangements that were established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the president has pushed for a reevaluation of federal employees’ roles and performance, emphasizing excellence and enhanced standards for conduct and suitability.

The Scale of the Offer

The U.S. federal government employs more than 3 million people, making it the 15th largest workforce in the nation. The buyout offer is set to impact a significant portion of this workforce, with reports indicating that even a small percentage of employees accepting the offer could result in over 200,000 job cuts. This could have broad implications for the federal government’s ability to maintain its services and programs, with potential disruptions in various sectors ranging from public health to transportation.

Only a few sectors within the federal government, including members of the armed forces, postal service employees, and national security workers, are exempt from this buyout plan. However, for those employees who decide to stay, changes are in the pipeline, particularly in the cancellation of remote work policies, which were introduced when the pandemic struck. Employees staying on will be required to come into the offices full-time to return to previous norms in running the administration before the pandemic.

The buyout offer has arisen at a time when the U.S. unemployment rate is 3.6 percent, signaling that the labor market may be stable enough. This means that a high rate of unemployment is likely to occur if many federal employees resign en mass. This is because hundreds of thousands of workers might lose their jobs in a short space. The scale of the job cuts may temporarily destabilize both the federal workforce and the broader economy, with many expressing fears over the sudden jump in the number of jobless people.

The president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) has strongly condemned the buyout program. He argues that this is more of a strategic maneuver to pressure federal employees who might not be on the same side as the new administration’s political and policy agendas. Critics further argue that these buyouts are designed to get rid of the workers seen as “disloyal” to the Trump administration, with many fearing that long-time federal employees may be pushed out under the guise of voluntary offers.

While the buyouts are optional, workers might feel forced to resign due to the coercion of the broader reforms by the administration. The people who take the buyout are allowed to apply for other government jobs in the future, although the long-term effects of this mass exodus are not yet known.

