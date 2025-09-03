LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Death Rumours: Here’s What He Said About His Health

Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Death Rumours: Here’s What He Said About His Health

Donald Trump dismisses death rumours as fake news, addresses health concerns, CVI diagnosis, and viral conspiracy theories at Oval Office.

Donald Trump. Photo/X-@RpsAgainstTrump.
Donald Trump. Photo/X-@RpsAgainstTrump.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: September 3, 2025 18:12:41 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed the death rumours, and called them “fake news” during a press conference at the Oval Office. The rumours about Trump’s health condition had been trending online for a few days. Netizens also asked, “Is Donald Trump dead?”

Trump said he had not personally seen the reports but was told about them. “I didn’t hear that one, that’s pretty serious. Well, it’s fake news,” he said.

The US President explained that the Trump death conspiracy started only because he did not appear in public for a few days. “Last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. Then I didn’t do any for two days, and suddenly they said there must be something wrong with him,” Trump told reporters.

He then compared the situation to former US President Joe Biden, saying, “Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see him. And nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape,” Trump said.

Speculation began when Trump’s official schedule went empty, with no regular press briefings or public appearances. The chatter grew after the White House confirmed a Trump CVI diagnosis. Images showing bruises on his hands and swelling on his ankle further fueled the buzz.

However, the White House has repeatedly insisted that Donald Trump is in excellent condition. Officials noted that he remained active on Truth Social, posting updates during the time he avoided press events.

Trump even pointed out that he was recently seen at his Virginia golf club spending time with his grandchildren. The Trump golf club appearance was widely shared online as proof he was fine.

ALSO READ: Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So

QUICK LINKS