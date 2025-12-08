LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Health Update: US President Seen With Bandaged Right Hand At Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, What Exactly Happened

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Seen With Bandaged Right Hand At Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, What Exactly Happened

File image of Donald Trump. (Image source: X/@WhiteHouse)
File image of Donald Trump. (Image source: X/@WhiteHouse)

Published: December 8, 2025 16:06:48 IST

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Seen With Bandaged Right Hand At Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, What Exactly Happened

US President Donald Trump sparked fresh questions this week after he was repeatedly seen with a bandaged right hand during several high-profile appearances, including the Kennedy Center Honors dinner. This year, Trump is hosting the event himself, marking the first time a sitting president will lead the ceremony instead of watching from the audience.

According to The Daily Beast, the bandages on Trump’s hand were first noticed earlier in the week during a Cabinet meeting. They were spotted again when Trump met with the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. By Saturday, as per Eastern Time, the same coverings were visible during a private Oval Office ceremony with the Kennedy Center Honorees and again later that evening at the State Department dinner.

The president has often been reported to use makeup to hide persistent bruising on his right hand. However, during these events, Trump appeared to rely on bandages as he presented the 2025 Kennedy Center medallions to the honorees.

Questions about the marks on Trump’s hand are not new. In the past, the White House has said the bruising is caused by Trump’s daily aspirin use and the large number of handshakes he performs at events across the country.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this year, as reported by The Daily Beast. “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

The outlet also reported that without makeup or bandages, substantial bruising is often visible.

The White House has faced repeated criticism for being unclear about the president’s medical details. During Trump’s most recent physical exam, officials did not initially reveal that he had undergone an MRI. This information only became public when Trump himself mentioned it. Nearly two months later, the White House released a memo calling the scan “preventative,” according to the report.

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Seen With Bandaged Right Hand At Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, What Exactly Happened

