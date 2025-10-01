LIVE TV
Donald Trump Issues Big Statement, Says Asim Munir Praised Him For India-Pakistan Truce

Donald Trump also said he pressured both countries by warning that the US would stop trade with them if they continued fighting.

Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 1, 2025 08:30:25 IST

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he personally brokered peace between India and Pakistan during their recent military conflict. Speaking to military leaders at Quantico, Trump said that Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, credited him with saving “millions of lives” by preventing the war from escalating.

“The prime minister of Pakistan (Shehbaz Sharif) was here with the field marshal (Munir), a very important guy in Pakistan. He told a group of people, ‘This man (Trump) saved millions of lives because he stopped the war from going on,’” Trump said. He added that his White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, described the moment as “the most beautiful thing.”

Trump further claimed that in his nine months in office, his administration has “settled seven wars,” including what he suggested could be the “biggest one of all,” the Gaza conflict. He said, “Pakistan and India were very big, both nuclear powers. I settled that.”

The President also said he pressured both countries by warning that the US would stop trade with them if they continued fighting. “I told them, ‘You go into this freaking war that I’m hearing about, and I’m not going to trade with you.’ They said, ‘No, no, no, you cannot do that,’” Trump recounted. He also mentioned that seven planes were shot down but did not clarify which side lost them.

The conflict began after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 civilians. India responded with Operation Sindoor, striking terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Tensions peaked in May, but a ceasefire was declared on May 10.

While Trump has claimed credit for the truce, India has maintained that the ceasefire was agreed upon after direct talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries. Initially, Pakistan denied Trump’s role but later acknowledged it.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 8:30 AM IST
