Donald Trump Moves To End Birthright Citizenship: How Will This Impact Over 1 Million Indians

Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship could significantly affect over a million Indians in the green card queue. The policy will revoke automatic citizenship for children born to parents on temporary work visas, like H-1B, or those waiting for green cards.

President Donald Trump’s executive order, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” has sent shockwaves through the Indian community in the U.S. Many Indian immigrants, already struggling with long green card backlogs, are now facing an uncertain future. The new order, expected to affect over a million Indians currently in line for green cards, marks a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy.

Reading between the lines

Trump’s executive order aims to curb citizenship by birth for children born to temporary visa holders, including H-1B workers, and those awaiting green cards. Prior to this order, children born on U.S. soil automatically received American citizenship, providing a lifeline to Indian families in the green card queue.

Under the new directive, children born to parents on temporary work visas, such as H-1B or H-4 dependent visas, will no longer automatically be granted U.S. citizenship if the father is not a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident.

What Does This Mean for Indian Immigrants?

This executive order could have significant implications for Indian families in the U.S. The most immediate impact is on the children of Indian immigrants, particularly those waiting in the green card backlog. Many Indian families had been relying on the citizenship by birth rule as a temporary solution. Now, with the proposed policy change, these families may face even longer wait times for green cards and additional uncertainties regarding their children’s future in the U.S.

Moreover, the order may trigger a “self-deportation” scenario for children who turn 21 and no longer qualify as dependents under U.S. immigration law. In the past, the option of birthright citizenship provided these children with some stability, but with the new policy, they could face the possibility of being forced to leave the country or transition to another visa.

White House readout on ‘Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship’

The order is a direct response to Trump’s long-standing stance on immigration reform. It’s expected to reduce the number of people qualifying for U.S. citizenship by birth, especially among legal immigrants on temporary work visas. While the policy primarily targets children of non-citizen parents, it could also exacerbate the existing green card delays for Indian nationals, who are already facing one of the longest waits due to high demand and limited visa availability.

Trump’s Interpretation of the 14th Amendment

In the executive order’s official readout, Trump argued that the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of citizenship to those born in the U.S. does not apply universally. The order clarifies that individuals born in the U.S. are not automatically U.S. citizens if their parents are in the country temporarily or unlawfully. This interpretation diverges from the common understanding of the amendment, which historically granted birthright citizenship to all those born on U.S. soil.

Impact on the Indian Diaspora in the U.S.

Indian Americans, a group that now constitutes over 5.4 million individuals in the U.S., make up a significant portion of the immigrant community. With nearly two-thirds of them being immigrants, many of them are in the lengthy green card process, hoping for eventual citizenship. The new order could extend their wait times further, and delay or deny citizenship to their children born in the U.S.

While the executive order is still in its early stages, Indian immigrants in the U.S. must prepare for potential changes in both their green card journey and their children’s status. With longer wait times and the uncertainty of the future of birthright citizenship, the Indian diaspora must stay informed and adapt to the evolving landscape of U.S. immigration policy.

