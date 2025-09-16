Donald Trump Threatens to Federalize DC Police Again Over Immigration Dispute

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to take back control of Washington, DC police force, warning he may federalize it again if the city refuses to assist with immigration enforcement.

In a post on social media, Trump claimed his earlier takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) had brought down crime in the capital, and suggested that without cooperation on immigration, things could get worse.

“If they stop cooperating, I will call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!“ Trump wrote.

His prior emergency order, which placed DC police under federal control, expired last week. Mayor Muriel Bowser, just hours before the order ended, reiterated that the city police would not be involved in immigration enforcement.

“Immigration enforcement is not what MPD does,“ Bowser said last week, adding, “It won‘t be what MPD does in the future.“

Mayor Defends Local Authority as ICE Left Off Cooperation List

Earlier this month, Bowser issued guidance outlining how the MPD would continue collaborating with federal agencies like the FBI, DEA and Secret Service, but not Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

For now, federal law enforcement agencies and National Guard troops from DC and eight states remain active in the city.

According to the Associated Press report which cited data estimates during the emergency order, over 40% of arrests were immigration-related, revealing how the Trump administration linked immigration policy to public safety enforcement.

Critics Push Back on Militarized Policing

Meanwhile, DC attorney general has filed a lawsuit challenging the use of military forces in civilian policing. On Monday, a group of retired four-star generals and former civilian leaders including ex-NSA Director Michael Hayden warned of the dangers of deploying National Guard troops for law enforcement.

They argued that such deployments could pose “safety concerns for servicemembers and the public alike.”

Congress Eyes D C Control

Trump‘s remarks also came the same day the House Rules Committee considered several controversial DC-related bills, including one that would lower the minimum age to try juveniles for serious crimes from 16 to 14, as reported by AP. Another bill would limit the district‘s authority over sentencing laws and judicial appointments.

Though DC gained limited home rule in 1973, Congress still holds major influence over its laws and budget, in a dynamic that appears to be now front and center in the clash over policing and immigration.