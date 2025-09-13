Donald Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here’s What’s Happening
Donald Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here's What's Happening

Donald Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here’s What’s Happening

President Trump is planning to deploy the National Guard to Memphis, citing crime concerns. City officials have pushed back, saying the crime rate is already down and local resources are better. Governor Bill Lee has supported the move, while critics say that it risks violating civil rights and appears political.

President Donald Trump has said that he will send the US National Guard to Memphis, sparking debate as city leaders push back and critics question the legality and necessity of military deployment.
President Donald Trump has said that he will send the US National Guard to Memphis, sparking debate as city leaders push back and critics question the legality and necessity of military deployment. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 13, 2025 02:44:38 IST

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is planning to send the National Guard to Memphis in Tennessee while citing concerns over violent crime in the city, The Associated Press reported.

Describing Memphis as “deeply troubled”, Trump claimed while speaking on Fox News, “The mayor is happy, and the governor is happy,” and added, “We are going to fix that just like we did Washington.”

Democrat Mayor Paul Young, for his part, reportedly said, “I did not ask for the National Guard and I don’t think it’s the way to drive down crime.”

Governor Backs Trump, Despite Drop in Crime

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who is a Republican, confirmed that the troop deployment is happening and said that he is working with the president on logistics.

“I am grateful for the President’s unwavering support and commitment to providing every resource necessary to serve Memphians,” Lee said, per AP.

This support contrasts sharply with Democratic leaders in American states like California and Illinois, who have vehemently opposed military deployment in US cities.

Notably, the announcement came just days after Memphis police reported that crime rates have gone down. Major categories saw declines in the first eight months of 2025, with overall crime at a 25-year low and murder rates at a six-year low, as reported by The Associated Press.

Crime Still a Concern for Some

Meanwhile, Memphis continues to battle gun violence, with the city recording more than 390 homicide cases in 2023 alone. High-profile cases like the 2021 murder of rapper Young Dolph and the 2022 killing of Eliza Fletcher appear to have reignited public safety concerns.

Republican state leaders, for their part, have argued that the National Guard could provide “administrative and logistical support”, allowing local police to focus on investigations and patrols.

Local Leaders Push for Smarter Solutions

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said sending in military forces may not be the most effective strategy.

“These high-profile, short-term military deployments risk seeming performative and leaving no lasting impact,” AP quoted Mulroy as saying.

Mayor Young backed that stance, reportedly saying the city needs more officers, crime prevention funding, and investigative support as opposed to military boots on the ground.

Legal and Political Questions Remain

The White House is yet to confirm whether the deployment is under state or federal authority.

Hina Shamsi from the ACLU warned against military involvement in civilian policing, telling the news agency that it could undermine constitutional protections.

Trump’s Broader Strategy

Trump has used the National Guard in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, and has floated the idea of sending troops to New Orleans and Chicago. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called the move political. “Using those who serve in uniform as political props is insulting. None of this is normal.”

