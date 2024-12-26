Donald Trump’s Christmas Wishlist: President-Elect Repeats Call To Acquire Panama Canal, Canada, And Greenland

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s unconventional Christmas greetings reignited global controversy, blending festive cheer with bold geopolitical ambitions. From the Panama Canal to Canada and Greenland, his statements set off a storm of debate and intrigue.

In his Christmas greetings this year, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sparked widespread debate by reiterating his controversial calls to acquire the Panama Canal, annex Greenland, and make Canada the 51st state. His remarks, shared through a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, also included sharp criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and “radical Left lunatics.”

The Panama Canal: “Lovingly but Illegally Operated”

Trump’s first post focused on the Panama Canal, a recurring topic in his rhetoric. He accused foreign powers, particularly China, of benefiting unfairly from the canal’s operations.

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly but illegally operating the Panama Canal,” Trump wrote. He highlighted the canal’s history, stating, “We lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago, always making certain that the United States puts in billions of dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about anything.”

Later in the day, Trump doubled down on his stance while announcing Kevin Marino Cabrera as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Panama. He claimed that Panama is “ripping” the U.S. off through its control of the canal, adding that the exploitation was “far beyond their wildest dreams.”

Trump’s Canada Annexation Remark: “Taxes Would Be Cut by 60%”

Trump also reignited his controversial idea of annexing Canada, asserting that such a move would be beneficial for Canadians. He took aim at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while promoting his vision.

“If it were to happen,” Trump stated, “their taxes would be cut by more than 60 percent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the World.”

The proposal, which Trump has floated before, remains divisive, drawing both intrigue and skepticism from commentators on both sides of the border.

Trump’s Message to Greenland: “We Will Be There”

In another post, Trump addressed Greenland, suggesting that its citizens were eager for U.S. involvement. “We will,” he wrote cryptically, hinting at his longstanding interest in acquiring the territory.

Trump reserved harsh words for his political opponents, referring to them as “radical Left lunatics” and accusing them of obstructing the judicial and electoral systems.

He also declined to extend Christmas wishes to certain individuals pardoned by President Joe Biden, calling them “37 most violent criminals.” Instead, he wrote, “GO TO HELL!”

Trump’s Festive GIF and Elon Musk’s Response

Amid the political rhetoric, Trump managed to inject some holiday cheer—or controversy—into his greetings. On X (formerly Twitter), he posted a GIF of himself riding a sledge full of gifts. Wearing a blue suit paired with a Santa cap, he performed his signature fist-pumping dance move, drawing a mix of amusement and criticism online.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quickly responded to the GIF in the comments section, leaving a fire emoji, a Santa Claus emoji, and the U.S. flag.

