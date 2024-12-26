Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Who Is Kevin Marino Cabrera? Trump’s Nominee For US Ambassador To Panama

President-elect Donald Trump has named Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera the new U.S. Ambassador to Panama. Trump described Cabrera as a "fighter for America First principles" and praised his understanding of Latin American politics.

President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination for Kevin Marino Cabrera, the new U.S. Ambassador to Panama on Wednesday. He shared this move on Truth Social, writing that Cabrera will contribute to furthering the US’s interests in the country. He also spoke his mind against Panama over so-called outrageous fees that the government charges American ships to sail through the Panama Canal. End.

In a statement, Trump underscored the knowledge of Latin American politics and commitment to the “America First” ideals that Cabrera has proven himself to possess. “Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin,” Trump wrote, adding Cabrera would do a “FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama.” The president endorsed Cabrera based on this reason: his belief in his diplomatic expertise and political astuteness.

Controversy Over Panama Canal

A major portion of the nomination is coming at a time when there are still so many discussions about the Panama Canal, an artificial waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The U.S. operated the canal from its opening in 1914 to 1979, when President Jimmy Carter transferred its operation to Panama. Panama took full control of the canal in 1999. Trump has complained about the tolls Panama imposes on U.S. ships and has even threatened to ask for the return of the canal if Panama does not lower those tolls.

Who Is Kevin Marino Cabrera?

Kevin Marino Cabrera is a Miami native and represents District Six on the Miami-Dade County Commission. His district includes Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, and several other municipalities. Cabrera has a significant experience in politics and public service.

He graduated with his BA degree from Florida International University and has worked under other capacities, including working as State Director for the President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign in Florida, among others. Among others, he has headed the Republican National Committee as well as served as a U.S. Congressman Constituent Services Director.

Cabrera is married to Demi Busatta Cabrera, also a politician, representing the district of Florida’s 114th in the State’s House of Representatives. They have both played such big roles in shaping politics within Florida.

