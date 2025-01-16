Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Donald Trump's Official Inauguration Portrait Gets Brutally Trolled, Internet Dubs Him Dictator: Please Get Him Out

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., marking the formal commencement of the new administration.

Donald Trump’s Official Inauguration Portrait Gets Brutally Trolled, Internet Dubs Him Dictator: Please Get Him Out

Preparations are underway for Donald Trump’s second inauguration, set to take place on January 20, 2025. This historic event will mark the beginning of his second and final non-consecutive term as President of the United States. Below are the major details surrounding the upcoming inauguration:

Trump’s Portrait Sparks Social Media Buzz

Ahead of the ceremony, the official brochure featuring President-elect Donald Trump’s portrait surfaced on social media. Observers noted a striking resemblance to Trump’s August 2023 mugshot, taken at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta following his surrender in the election racketeering case.

Inauguration Ceremony Details

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., marking the formal commencement of the new administration. The inauguration day will include the following events:

A formal swearing-in ceremony

An inaugural address

Signing ceremonies

An inaugural luncheon

A pass-in-review

A celebratory procession and parade

Many Democratic members of Congress have announced plans to boycott the ceremony.

Musical Performances and Celebrations

The inauguration will feature a series of celebratory events, including performances by high-profile artists. Notable acts include Lee Greenwood, Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Jason Aldean. Classical vocalist Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem, while Liberty University’s Praise Choir is set to make an appearance. A surprise musical guest will headline the Liberty Inaugural Ball.

The celebrations will also include a “Make America Great Again” rally, fireworks displays, and multiple inaugural balls.

Trump’s Return to the White House

Following the inauguration, Trump will officially return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20. Vice President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath of office during the ceremony, marking the start of their administration.

This highly anticipated event promises a blend of tradition, spectacle, and controversy as Trump begins his second tenure in the Oval Office.

Filed under

donald trump World news

