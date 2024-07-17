Donald Trump's Website Now Offers Sneakers Featuring A 'Iconic Image' From His Assassination Attempt – Here's the Price!

A website owned by a company affiliated with Donald Trump is now selling limited-edition sneakers featuring a photo of the former president during his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Priced at $299, only 5,000 pairs are available, with ten of them randomly autographed.

The website, gettrumpsneakers.com, is operated by CIC Ventures LLC, which Trump owns, as revealed in a 2023 financial disclosure reported by ABC News. The sneakers are expected to ship in September or October.

The website says of the sneakers, “Introducing the FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops. On July 13, 2024, an assassination attempt was made on President Trump at a rally in Butler, PA. Despite the attack, Trump stood tall and resilient, leading the crowd with the powerful chant “Fight, Fight, Fight.””

“These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump’s iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery. With only 5,000 pairs available, each one is a true collector’s item. Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history,” the website adds.

An illustration on the website shows the sneakers featuring the United States flag above Trump’s image. The image depicts Trump, with blood on his face, pumping his fist after being injured in the shooting by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. This image has been used on hundreds of merchandise items since the assassination attempt.