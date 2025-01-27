DR Congo Conflict: Fierce Clashes In Goma Leave 17 Dead, Over 360 Injured

Deadly clashes in Goma, DR Congo, result in 17 deaths and over 360 injuries as M23 rebels backed by Rwandan forces battle the Congolese army.

Fierce clashes between M23 fighters backed by Rwandan forces and the Congolese army have led to the deaths of at least 17 people and injuries to 367 in the eastern city of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The toll, provided by several hospitals in the city, highlights the intense violence and the dire situation faced by civilians.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The fighting in Goma, a strategic and resource-rich city in North Kivu province, has resulted in a significant influx of wounded individuals, overwhelming local hospitals. “Our surgical teams are now working around the clock to cope with the massive influx of wounded, as the fighting continues,” said Myriam Favier, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in North Kivu province.

The conflict intensified on Monday with heavy artillery fire rocking Goma, prompting warnings from France about the city’s potential fall to militia fighters and Rwandan troops. The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels claimed they had captured Goma early Monday, causing mass panic among the city’s 2 million residents. The Congolese government described the rebel advance as a “declaration of war.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Minutes before a 48-hour deadline expired, the M23 rebels announced the capture of Goma, urging residents to remain calm and for Congolese military personnel to assemble at the central stadium. The offensive threatens to worsen the long-standing conflict in eastern Congo and further displace civilians.

The M23 rebels, also known as The March 23 Movement, are one of approximately 100 armed groups vying for control in the mineral-rich region. The group was formed in 2012 after the failed integration of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army. While M23 claims to defend Tutsi from discrimination, critics argue that the group is a means for Rwanda to exert economic and political influence over eastern Congo.

Ladd Serwat, senior Africa analyst, noted that studies have highlighted the smuggling of resources from Congo into Rwanda. Congolese officials increasingly accuse Rwanda of seeking control over the region’s resources and aiming to annex parts of Congo. In areas under its control, M23 implements its own tax system, runs local government, and controls natural resources.

Congo, the United States, and U.N. experts accuse Rwanda of backing M23. While Rwanda denies the claim, it acknowledged last year that it has troops and missile systems in eastern Congo to safeguard its security. U.N. experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in Congo, which has escalated political tensions between the two neighboring countries.

A “declaration of war” by Congo against Rwanda could risk turning the conflict into a regional issue, potentially involving more East African countries.

Goma is a regional hub for trade, security, and humanitarian efforts, with its airport playing a key role in transporting supplies. The city’s capture by M23 would be a significant boost for the rebels and a major defeat for government forces. The fall of Goma would have a catastrophic impact on hundreds of thousands of civilians, increasing their exposure to human rights violations and abuses.

The ICRC has expressed concern that its staff running the main hospital in Goma may have to evacuate if the situation becomes too dangerous, leaving patients without critical medical care.

As the fighting continues, the international community urges all parties to engage in dialogue and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The situation in Goma underscores the urgent need for stability and humanitarian support in the region.

ALSO READ: Transgender Inmate Files Lawsuit Against Trump Over Ban On Gender-Affirming Care In Federal Prisons