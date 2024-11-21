Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Duct Taped Banana Sells for $6 Million: Who Bought It and Why?

Crypto investor Justin Sun has made headlines by acquiring a duct taped banana fixed to a wall for $6.2 million, underscoring the rising value of both cryptocurrency and viral art.

Duct Taped Banana Sells for $6 Million: Who Bought It and Why?

Crypto investor Justin Sun has made headlines by acquiring a duct taped banana fixed to a wall for $6.2 million, underscoring the rising value of both cryptocurrency and viral art.

 Artwork, titled Comedian

Sotheby’s auctioned the well-known artwork, titled Comedian, created by Italian artist and provocateur Maurizio Cattelan. The sale, held online, saw fierce competition among seven bidders, with Sun ultimately securing the piece using cryptocurrency.

In a statement, Sun expressed that the artwork transcends its physical form, describing it as a cultural milestone that connects art, internet memes, and the cryptocurrency community. He emphasized its potential to spark discussions and inspire future generations while celebrating its historic significance.

Global attention for Duct Taped Banana artwork

The artwork first gained global attention during its debut at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019, where it was priced at $120,000. The image of the banana affixed to a wall with duct tape quickly went viral, drawing overwhelming crowds before it was eventually removed. Three editions of Comedian were produced and sold. One is now part of the Guggenheim Collection, donated anonymously, while the others went to private collectors.

The banana auctioned at Sotheby’s was resold by one of the original buyers. Sun’s $6.2 million purchase includes a roll of duct tape, instructions for displaying the piece, and a certificate of authenticity that verifies it as an original work by Cattelan. The actual banana, however, must be periodically replaced due to its perishable nature.

Duct Taped Banana artwork sale

Sun indicated plans to eat the banana as part of the artistic experience, honoring its dual status in art history and popular culture. Many in the cryptocurrency community likened the artwork’s value—rooted in its certificate rather than its physical form—to that of an NFT. Recognizing this connection, the seller accepted cryptocurrency as payment.

The sale was part of a broader series of art auctions held in New York, where over $1 billion worth of art was up for grabs. This resurgence follows two years of declines in the art market and reflects renewed confidence among wealthy collectors, buoyed by a stock market recovery and postelection optimism.

Notable sales during the week included a Monet water lilies painting that fetched $65.5 million at Sotheby’s and a Rene Magritte painting sold for $121 million at Christie’s, marking a strong rebound in the high-end art market.

Read More: Private Jet Of Mark Zuckerberg Burns 7,254 Gallons of Fuel in Two Days, Emitting 70 Tons of CO2

Filed under

banana banana art banana art auction duct tape banana justin sun maurizio cattelan SUN
Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In Bangladesh’

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In...

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox