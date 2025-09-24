LIVE TV
Home > World > EAM Jaishankar meets DP World chief in New York; connectivity, global trade discussed

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 01:59:07 IST

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, in New York on Tuesday (local time) and held discussions on developments in the global economy and their implications for connectivity and logistics.

Jaishankar, in a post on social media platform X, said he was pleased to meet the DP World chief and highlighted the significance of the interaction.

“Pleased to meet Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO @DP_World today in New York. A good discussion on the current developments in the international economy and their implications for connectivity and logistics,” the External Affairs Minister wrote.

DP World is a major global logistics and port operator, and the discussion focused on how changing global dynamics are shaping trade routes, supply chains, and economic linkages.

Earlier, Jaishankar also participated in a special informal meeting of European Union (EU) foreign ministers, convened by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The meeting, held on Monday, took place on the margins of the UNGA and included ministers from India, Brazil, and Mexico.

The discussions focused on critical global issues such as multilateralism, the India-EU partnership, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, energy security, and global trade dynamics.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated, “Pleased to meet EU Foreign Ministers at their informal meeting today in New York. Thank EU HRVP Kaja Kallas, for hosting me. An opportunity to have an open exchange of views on multilateralism, India-EU partnership, Ukraine conflict, Gaza, energy and trade.”

His perspectives on India’s stance were widely appreciated, as noted by Herve Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, who highlighted the significance of the discussions on issues of common interest.

“Special Informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers convened by HRVP Kaja Kallas in NY in margins of UNGA 2025 with the participation of 3 key partners of the EU: India, Brazil, Mexico, to discuss issues of common interest. EAM Jaishankar’s views on India’s perspectives are much appreciated,” Delphin stated.

Kallas also took X following the Foreign Affairs Council meeting and emphasised the EU’s commitment to multilateralism, free trade, and a world grounded in the UN Charter.

“We’ve just wrapped up the Foreign Affairs Council, joined by Ministers from Brazil, Mexico and India. The message to our partners was simple: the EU is a reliable actor. We support multilateralism, free trade and a world grounded in the UN Charter,” she wrote. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

