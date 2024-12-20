Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Nepal

A quiet Saturday morning in Nepal was disrupted by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake, sending tremors across the region. Authorities are assessing the impact as details of the event emerge.

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Nepal

In the early hours of Saturday, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Nepal, as confirmed by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Timing and Location

The seismic event was recorded at precisely 3:59 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), according to NCS reports.

Depth and Coordinates of Nepal Earthquake

The earthquake’s epicenter was pinpointed at a depth of 10 kilometers. The coordinates were identified as Latitude 29.17° N and Longitude 81.59° E.

Further updates on the impact or damages caused by the earthquake remain awaited.

