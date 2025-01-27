Earthquake Rattles Boston and Surrounding States; Epicenter in York Harbor, Maine

A rare 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook Boston and surrounding areas Monday morning, with its epicenter in York Harbor, Maine. Residents across New England reported feeling tremors lasting several seconds, marking an unusual seismic event for the region.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 shook Boston, Massachusetts, and surrounding areas Monday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicenter was located in York Harbor, Maine. Tremors were also felt in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, as confirmed by a USGS map.

Details of the Earthquake

The earthquake occurred at 10:22 a.m. Initially, the magnitude was reported as 4.1, which was later adjusted to 3.9 before being finalized at 3.8. The quake originated more than eight miles underground, according to the USGS, making it a deep seismic event for the region.

This camera operated by the Stage Neck Inn in York Harbor Beach, Maine experienced shaking associated with the #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/FHEn1XCVZb — Chris Gloninger, CCM, CBM (@ChrisGloninger) January 27, 2025

A Rare Earthquake for Maine and Adjacent Area

John Ebel, a senior scientist with the Weston Observatory at Boston College, highlighted the infrequency of such events in the region. “This is like a once-in-every-five-years type of earthquake,” he told WBZ-TV.

Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV’s executive weather producer, emphasized the significance of the earthquake for the area. “We don’t sit on any active fault lines,” Eliasen explained. “But again, for our area [it] is really significant.”

Shaking Felt Across the Maine Region

The tremors lasted for several seconds and were noticeable in multiple locations, including the WBZ-TV newsroom in Boston. Residents reported feeling the shaking in their homes and neighborhoods.

“My house shook pretty good,” said WBZ-TV anchor David Wade, who resides just west of Boston. “It went on for what felt like a good 5 or 10 seconds.”

Comparison to Past Earthquakes

This seismic event is reminiscent of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck New Jersey last year. That quake was also felt in parts of Massachusetts, underscoring the sporadic nature of such occurrences in the northeastern United States.

