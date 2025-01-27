Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earthquake Rattles Boston and Surrounding States; Epicenter in York Harbor, Maine

A rare 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook Boston and surrounding areas Monday morning, with its epicenter in York Harbor, Maine. Residents across New England reported feeling tremors lasting several seconds, marking an unusual seismic event for the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Earthquake Rattles Boston and Surrounding States; Epicenter in York Harbor, Maine

A rare 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook Boston and surrounding areas Monday morning, with its epicenter in York Harbor, Maine.


An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 shook Boston, Massachusetts, and surrounding areas Monday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicenter was located in York Harbor, Maine. Tremors were also felt in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, as confirmed by a USGS map.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Details of the Earthquake

The earthquake occurred at 10:22 a.m. Initially, the magnitude was reported as 4.1, which was later adjusted to 3.9 before being finalized at 3.8. The quake originated more than eight miles underground, according to the USGS, making it a deep seismic event for the region.

A Rare Earthquake for Maine and Adjacent Area

John Ebel, a senior scientist with the Weston Observatory at Boston College, highlighted the infrequency of such events in the region. “This is like a once-in-every-five-years type of earthquake,” he told WBZ-TV.

Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV’s executive weather producer, emphasized the significance of the earthquake for the area. “We don’t sit on any active fault lines,” Eliasen explained. “But again, for our area [it] is really significant.”

Shaking Felt Across the Maine Region 

The tremors lasted for several seconds and were noticeable in multiple locations, including the WBZ-TV newsroom in Boston. Residents reported feeling the shaking in their homes and neighborhoods.

“My house shook pretty good,” said WBZ-TV anchor David Wade, who resides just west of Boston. “It went on for what felt like a good 5 or 10 seconds.”

Comparison to Past Earthquakes

This seismic event is reminiscent of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that struck New Jersey last year. That quake was also felt in parts of Massachusetts, underscoring the sporadic nature of such occurrences in the northeastern United States.

Also Read: New Jersey Shaken By 2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Near Paramus

Filed under

boston earthquake Maine earthquake

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maine Earthquake: What to Do as Aftershock Threats Loom

Maine Earthquake: What to Do as Aftershock Threats Loom

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Spotted At Mahakumbh After Coldplay Concert | Watch

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Spotted At Mahakumbh After Coldplay Concert | Watch

Why Did NASA Choose Noida’s 14-Year-Old Boy To Name An Asteroid?

Why Did NASA Choose Noida’s 14-Year-Old Boy To Name An Asteroid?

Yakubboev Declines Handshake With Vaishali, Cites ‘Religious Reasons’ And Issues Apology

Yakubboev Declines Handshake With Vaishali, Cites ‘Religious Reasons’ And Issues Apology

UK on High Alert as Surge in Mystery Virus Triggers NHS Health Warnings

UK on High Alert as Surge in Mystery Virus Triggers NHS Health Warnings

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox