New Jersey Shaken By 2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Near Paramus

Northern New Jersey experienced a mild earthquake on Friday afternoon, causing a stir among residents and raising awareness about the region’s seismic activity.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Bergen County, New Jersey, shortly after 1 p.m. local time. The earthquake’s epicenter was located near Paramus, approximately 20 miles from Manhattan. The quake had a depth of 7.7 kilometers, making it detectable by seismographs even though it was mild enough that it usually wouldn’t be felt by people.

The USGS’ “Community Internet Intensity Map” showed scattered reports of “weak” or “light” shaking in northern New Jersey and parts of New York, though no significant damage was reported. Despite the minor nature of the quake, the event has served as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for natural disasters.

Residents in the affected areas reported feeling mild tremors, with some describing the sensation as similar to the rumble of a passing truck. The quick reaction of local authorities and emergency services helped to reassure the community and confirm that there were no injuries or damage.

While earthquakes are relatively rare in New Jersey, they are not entirely unheard of. Last April, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey, causing widespread concern among millions of New York City residents. Additionally, a 2.2 magnitude quake was recorded in the region this past summer. These events highlight the ongoing seismic activity in the area and the need for continued vigilance and preparedness.

Geologists and seismologists continuously monitor the fault lines and seismic activity in the region to better understand potential risks and inform public safety measures. The recent earthquake serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of the Earth’s crust and the importance of ongoing research and monitoring.

In the wake of the earthquake, local authorities are encouraging residents to review their emergency preparedness plans and ensure they have necessary supplies, such as water, food, and medical kits. Being prepared for unexpected events is crucial for minimizing risks and ensuring safety.

While the recent quake did not result in significant damage, it underscores the need for vigilance and readiness. Earthquakes, though rare in some regions, can occur without warning, and having a well-thought-out emergency plan can make a significant difference in response and recovery efforts.

As the community reflects on this unexpected event, it is an opportunity to reinforce the importance of public safety and the collective effort required to stay prepared for natural disasters.

