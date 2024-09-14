The situation at the front lines near Pokrovsk is becoming increasingly dire, according to a Ukrainian military officer who spoke to the media.

The situation at the front lines near Pokrovsk is becoming increasingly dire, according to a Ukrainian military officer who spoke to the media. The officer, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed serious concerns about the current military strategy in the Donetsk region. The focus now appears to be on surrounding Pokrovsk, a crucial transportation hub in the area.

Concerns Over Current Strategy

The officer criticized the decision to hold positions in areas like Nevelske despite significant losses in other regions such as Hirnyk. “We are not planning to advance towards the city of Donetsk any time soon, so why are we holding positions near Nevelske when we’re losing Hirnyk?” he questioned. The officer suggested that it would be more strategic to retreat and conserve resources rather than risking further casualties by maintaining the current positions.

The “Cauldrons” and Defensive Challenges

The officer described the current situation as creating multiple “cauldrons,” large areas encircled by Russian forces. He likened the Donetsk region’s defense to trying to cover a squid with tentacles, requiring a vast number of positions and observation posts. “When your enemy has more people and resources than you do, this strategy is reckless,” he noted.

Recent Tactical Adjustments

Roman Pohorily, an analyst with Deep State, confirmed that Ukrainian troops have recently withdrawn from Nevelske to avoid encirclement. This move has reduced the immediate threat of being trapped, but the officer believes that such a retreat should have occurred much earlier to prevent unnecessary loss of life and resources.

Intensified Russian Advances

Russian forces are now pressing towards Kurakhove, located 35 km south of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian soldiers in the area have reported increased fighting. Ukraine’s General Staff reported 32 clashes in the Pokrovsk area and 48 near Kurakhove on Thursday. Maj Serhiy Tsekhotsky from the 59th Brigade noted that the Russians are attempting to strengthen their flanks to surround and potentially destroy Pokrovsk.

Challenges in the Kurakhove Area

Lt Col Oleh Demyanenko of the 110th Brigade observed that Russian forces are focusing their efforts on the southern flank, particularly around Kurakhove. Russian tactics include small-scale assaults with limited armor support, making the area difficult to defend. “They send two or three people who try to reach a certain point in the field,” explained Maj Tsekhotsky. “Then others try to get to that point as well. And when they have 10-15 people, they try to attack us.”

Strategic Implications for Pokrovsk

Kurakhove’s capture by Russian forces could open new avenues of attack towards Pokrovsk and potentially impact Ukrainian defenses in Vuhledar, another strategic location in the southern Donbas frontline. Analyst Roman Pohorily warned that if the Russians succeed in Kurakhove, they could gain a new tactical advantage against Pokrovsk.

Future of Pokrovsk and Defense Strategies

The officer on the front line suggested that defending Pokrovsk might require a strategy similar to the defense of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces endured prolonged conflict to prevent Russian control. “They will throw a lot of people and let them die there,” the officer predicted, emphasizing the need for a resilient defense strategy in light of past strategic errors.

