‘Eliminating Sinwar Is Not Enough’| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Israel has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, who was an architect of the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the current escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that this action dealt a blow to evil but cautioned that it does not mark the end of the war in Gaza.

The U.S. welcomed Sinwar’s death, suggesting it should encourage a renewed push for a peace deal. Vice President Kamala Harris remarked that it “gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”

Iran, which supports Hamas as part of its “axis of resistance” against Israel, and other Palestinian advocates argue that footage of Sinwar’s final moments—where he is seen in the ruins of a building before throwing an object at a drone filming him—portrays him as a heroic figure. They claim this contradicts Israeli assertions that he was hiding in tunnels and using hostages as human shields.

In a recent discussion on NewsX, experts shared their perspectives on the killing of Yahya Sinwar and its global implications. While the U.S. expressed support for Israel, congratulating them on this significant event, they also acknowledged the enduring spirit of resistance among Palestinians. The panel featured notable figures, including Shelly Eshkoli (Licensed Tour Guide), Pathikrit Payne (International Affairs Expert), Ambassador Achal Malhotra (Former Diplomat), and Keren Daka (Former Combat Commander in IDF), with Megha Sharma, Executive Editor of NewsX, serving as the host.

Reactions and Implications

While discussing the impact of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death , Eshkoli commented on Sinwar’s death and the implications for potential hostage exchange deals. She noted that while eliminating Sinwar is a significant step, it may not be sufficient to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Did Sinwar leave instructions for handling the hostages in the event of his death?

Payne stated that Israel has not reduced its military operations in response to the situation. He predicted that Iran would eventually take action, suggesting that Hamas is unlikely to cease its hostilities. He remarked on the ongoing complexities of the region, where maintaining the happiness of Jewish citizens is a priority for Israel, despite U.S. support. Wheras, Malhotra indicated that Israel’s main concerns are the release of hostages and neutralizing threats from Hamas. He noted that the international reaction has been predictable, with many expressing joy and congratulating Israel, yet emphasizing that the situation remains polarized.

Crucial was Sinwar’s role in co-ordinating Hamas

The group was already quite fragmented and had become more so in recent months. To what extent did he retain tactical day-to-day leadership or was he a figurehead in hiding and on the run?Keren Daka expressed optimism about the possibility of releasing hostages, suggesting that a plan could be in place to remove as many as 101 hostages.Overall, while Sinwar’s death is seen as a pivotal moment, the broader conflict shows no signs of resolution, with the dynamics of power in the region continuing to evolve.