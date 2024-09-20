Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Elliott Hill- Meet The New CEO of Nike Who Once Begged To Be Hired As An Intern





Elliott Hill is set to become the new CEO of Nike on October 14, succeeding John Donahoe as the head of the global sportswear giant. Hill, a longtime Nike employee, will be responsible for revitalizing the brand, which has recently experienced declining sales and increased competition from emerging brands like On and Deckers’ Hoka.

Hill’s journey with Nike began in 1988 when he started as an intern and progressed through various leadership roles until his retirement in 2020.

“Nike has always been a significant part of my life, and I’m ready to help lead it toward an even brighter future. Over my 32 years with the company, I’ve had the privilege of working with the best in the industry, shaping Nike into the incredible place it is today,” Hill said in a statement.

“I’m excited to reconnect with many colleagues and partners I’ve worked with over the years, and I’m equally enthusiastic about building new, impactful relationships to drive us forward,” he added.

Hill’s ascent from Nike intern to CEO is chronicled on his LinkedIn profile, which shows that he began as an “Intern, Apparel Sales Representative” in 1988. He previously shared that it took him six months of persistence to secure the position.

Hill joined Nike after completing his graduate studies at Ohio University in 1988, having persistently pursued a company representative who had spoken in his sports marketing class.

“I bothered him for six months until he finally hired me,” Hill shared on the FORTitude podcast in December. “I told him, ‘everyone in my class has a job except me.'”

After two years as an intern, Hill transitioned into sales and steadily climbed the corporate ladder, driven by the work ethic instilled in him as the son of a single mother in a working-class Texas neighborhood.

In 1998, a decade after joining Nike, Hill was promoted to “Director, Team Sports Division.”

Throughout his more than three decades with Nike, Hill held multiple Vice President positions before being named President of Geographies & Sales in 2013.

He retired in 2020 as President, Consumer & Marketplace.

According to Fortune, Nike is offering Elliott Hill a compensation package of $27 million to bring him back to the company. This includes $7 million in equity and cash awards to offset earnings he forfeited by returning. Additionally, Hill is eligible for up to $20 million in potential cash and stock awards. His cash bonus, along with a long-term equity incentive valued at $15.5 million, is contingent on meeting performance targets.

