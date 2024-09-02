Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), recently sparked widespread amusement online when he mistakenly referred to his rebranded social media platform as “Twitter.” The slip-up, which occurred in a post shared on X, led to a wave of mockery from netizens and cast further doubt on the success of the platform’s controversial rebranding.

Musk’s Slip-Up Ignites Online Reactions

Musk, who has been the face of X’s rebranding since acquiring Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, shared a meme on the platform referencing a recent ban in Brazil. The meme showed a man holding wads of cash with the caption, “POV: VPN companies after Brazil banned Twitter.” Despite the platform’s official name change to X, Musk’s use of “Twitter” instead of the new name did not go unnoticed.

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 62 million views and thousands of comments, with users eagerly pointing out the blunder. “The rebranding is going so well, even the CEO still calls it Twitter,” one user quipped. Another sarcastically asked, “They banned which app exactly??” while a third commented, “You can tell the rebrand is going very well and definitely not an utter failure when the owner is still calling it Twitter over a year later after the change.”

The Controversial Rebranding of Twitter to X

Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as X in 2023 was met with significant criticism and skepticism. The change, which included shifting the platform’s URL from Twitter.com to X.com, was part of Musk’s broader vision to transform the social media site into an all-encompassing app. However, the rebranding led to a notable decline in the platform’s market value, with billions of dollars wiped off its valuation.

Despite the new name, many long-time users and even news outlets continue to refer to the platform as Twitter, often adding the disclaimer “formerly called Twitter.” Musk himself has hosted polls asking users whether they prefer the old Twitter brand or the new X, signaling ongoing uncertainty about the rebranding’s effectiveness.

What Does This Mean for X’s Future?

Musk’s recent slip-up, while humorous to many, raises questions about the long-term success of the rebranding effort. If even the owner of the platform is reverting to the old name, it suggests that the transition to X may not be as smooth or accepted as intended. The rebranding has been a bold move, but the continued use of “Twitter” by both users and Musk himself could indicate that the legacy name still holds strong in the public consciousness.

Elon Musk’s accidental reference to X as Twitter has provided a moment of levity for social media users, but it also highlights the challenges of rebranding a well-established platform. As X continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether the new name will fully take hold or if Twitter will continue to linger in the minds—and posts—of its users, including Musk himself.