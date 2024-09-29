Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is currently suspended in Brazil. Following Musk’s appeal to lift the ban , a Brazilian judge has offered to lift ban only […]

Elon Musk VS Brazil: Judge Offers to Lift Ban On X if $1.8 Million Fine is Paid

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is currently suspended in Brazil. Following Musk’s appeal to lift the ban , a Brazilian judge has offered to lift ban only if the company pays a fine of 10 million reais ($1.8 million). 

Why was it banned? The court’s decision to ban X in Brazil, which came into effect on August 31, 2024, followed the platform’s refusal to remove right-wing accounts spreading disinformation, failing to comply with multiple court orders. It also refused to appoint a legal representative in the country as ordered by the court. 

Musk vs Brazilian Judge

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, has been at odds with Musk. Justice Moraes is a central figure in Brazil’s fight against online misinformation, Elon, however has publicly criticized Moraes as an “evil dictator.” 

In addition to the $1.8 million fine, Moraes imposed penalties on X for briefly becoming accessible to users in Brazil last week despite the ongoing suspension. The court also cited X’s failure to comply with an earlier directive to suspend a server that temporarily allowed the platform to bypass the ban.

According to Moraes, X must now pay a total fine of 18.3 million reais ($3.4 million). The judge stated that funds frozen from X and Starlink accounts in Brazil could be used to cover these fines, pending the withdrawal of an appeal by Starlink, another company owned by Musk.

READ MORE: Musk’s X Seeks Ban Lift From Brazil’s Supreme Court

X’s Efforts to Comply

In recent weeks, X has taken steps toward compliance with Brazil’s legal requirements, such as appointing a local legal representative. Earlier this week, the company informed the court that it had begun implementing measures to curb misinformation, leading to speculation that the ban may soon be lifted.

However, the platform must still address the additional fines, including the 10 million reais penalty levied for failing to suspend the use of a server that helped it circumvent the nationwide ban. A source close to X suggested that the company may pay the fines but could challenge the new $1.8 million penalty in court.

X appears to be making efforts to resolve the legal battle to resume its services in Brazil, where it had over 22 million users before the ban. As of now, X remains suspended.

ALSO READ: Trump Criticizes Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, Calls Her ‘Mentally Disabled’

