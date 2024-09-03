English Channel Boat Tragedy: 10 Migrants Dead, Rescue Operation On

At least 10 people are believed to have died after a boat with dozens of migrants capsized in the English Channel, according to French media.

The French coastguard reported that more than 50 people were being rescued and required medical treatment, as noted by news agencies on Tuesday. Initially, officials had stated that 10 individuals were in critical condition after the boat encountered difficulties off the coast of Le Portel, approximately 28 miles (45km) southwest of Calais.

The regional media reported that 10 people have died.

Reports initially emerged that “at least 100 migrants” were on board “following the sinking of a boat” at 11:30am local time (10:30am UK time), and mentioned that several white tarpaulins were seen on the quay. The reports also indicated that some individuals had been rescued, including by air, and taken to the nearby port of Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Details on how many people have been recovered from the water have not emerged yet. Separately on Tuesday, an RNLI lifeboat arrived in Dover with individuals on board following an incident in the Channel. It is not yet known if those individuals were rescued from the same incident off the coast of France.

Refugee Council CEO expresses deep sorrow

In response to news about a small boat sinking in the Channel and reports of several fatalities, Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths in the recent Channel incident.

Solomon said this year has seen a disturbingly high number of deaths in the Channel. This worrying trend highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive and multi-faceted strategy to mitigate the risks associated with dangerous Channel crossings.

He further stated that merely enforcing existing measures is not enough. Increased security and policing on the French coast have led to more perilous crossings, with people embarking from riskier locations in unstable, overcrowded vessels.

Solomon urged the government to address the criminal gangs involved and also formulate a plan to enhance and expand safe routes for individuals seeking refuge.

Significant increase in number of boats crossing English Channel

In 2023, around 29,000 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats, a decrease from 46,000 in 2022. The overall number of small boat arrivals has significantly increased since 2018. Although attempts to enter the UK by crossing the Channel have been reported for over fifty years, substantial detection began only in late 2018.

The Home Office reported that 29,437 people arrived in the UK in 2023 after crossing the English Channel in small boats, compared to 45,774 in 2022.

In the first half of 2024, 12,646 small boat arrivals were detected, reflecting a 16% increase from the first half of 2023. The majority of those arriving in small boats are men. In the year ending 31 March 2024, 75% (22,357) of these arrivals were male and aged 18 or over, excluding those of unknown age or sex. Additionally, 16% (4,630) were children under 18. These proportions have remained consistent over time and are similar to those seen among broader asylum applicants (72% male and 19% children in the year to March 2024). The higher share of men among asylum seekers is often attributed to the dangers of irregular migration journeys, with female and minor family members frequently joining later through family reunification routes.

Risky journey to seek asylum

Most people crossing the Channel in small boats apply for asylum once in the UK. The Home Office noted that 93% (109,954) of those crossing from 2018 to March 2024 either applied for asylum themselves or were included as dependents (partner or child) on an application.

The total number of asylum seekers increased in 2021 and 2022 before declining in 2023, aligning with the trend in small boat arrivals. Over 84,000 people applied for asylum in the UK in 2023, an 85% increase from 2019. Much of this growth is attributed to applicants arriving in small boats, though most asylum seekers did not arrive by this means. In 2023, small boat arrivals accounted for 33% of all asylum claims.

Some people enter the UK through irregular means other than small boats, such as in lorries or containers. The significant rise in small boat arrivals has contributed to a large increase in overall irregular entries, with numbers more than doubling from 2019 to 2023. Consequently, the proportion of small boat arrivals among detected irregular entries rose from 2% in 2018 to 80% in 2023.

Afghans leading nationality crossing the English Channel

In the year ending June 2024, Afghans were the leading nationality crossing the Channel, accounting for just under a fifth of all small boat arrivals. Iranians ranked second at 13%, followed by arrivals from Vietnam and Turkey, each making up 10%. Approximately 83% of small boat arrivals in the 12 months leading up to June 2024 were male, and where age was recorded, over 40% were between 25 and 39 years old.

In the year ending June 2024, the highest number of UK asylum seekers came from Afghanistan, totaling 9,342. Other significant countries of origin for applications included Iran, Pakistan, Vietnam, India, and Bangladesh. In 2022, Albanians were the leading nationality, with more than 17,300 people (including dependants) claiming asylum, three-quarters of whom arrived on small boats. Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the UK following Russia’s invasion of their country are not included in these statistics.

As of 22 August 2024, the UK government had issued 262,100 visas to Ukrainian refugees who entered through legal routes. There are also separate arrangements for specific groups, such as some Afghan refugees and Hong Kong citizens, to come to the UK.

About English Channel

The English Channel is a section of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France. It links to the southern part of the North Sea through the Strait of Dover at its northeastern tip. Measuring approximately 560 km in length, the Channel’s width ranges from 240 km at its widest point to 34 km at the Strait of Dover. It is considered the busiest shipping area globally.

Historically, the English Channel played a crucial role in establishing Britain as a naval superpower. Britain has used the Channel as a natural defense mechanism, which helped prevent invasions during the Napoleonic Wars and World War II.

The dominant cultures on either side of the Channel are English on the northern shore and French on the southern shore. An undersea railway tunnel, known as the Channel Tunnel, spans 50.46 km. Opened in 1994, it connects Folkestone in England with Coquelles in France beneath the English Channel at the Strait of Dover.

