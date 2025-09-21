LIVE TV
Entire Israeli Army division moves into Gaza city

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 22:31:06 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): The forces of the IDF’s (Israel Defence Forces) 36th “Ga’ash (Rage)” Division began their entry into Gaza City as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II after about two weeks of raising readiness for another round of combat against Hamas and other terror groups there.

In recent days, under the leadership of the divisional fire centre, dozens of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip have been attacked with the aim of isolating the fighting area and allowing the manoeuvring forces to enter the area, said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

