Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Eric Trump Calls Prince Harry The "Black Sheep" Of The Royals

Eric Trump Calls Prince Harry The “Black Sheep” Of The Royals

Prince Harry finds himself once again in the crosshairs of criticism, this time from Eric Trump, who has branded him the “black sheep” of the royal family. Eric, the son of former President Donald Trump, expressed his views on Harry’s status within the monarchy and his relocation to the United States, stating that “no one cares” about the ongoing controversies surrounding the Duke’s visa status.

Criticism of Harry and Meghan

Eric Trump didn’t hold back in his assessment, remarking, “You look at this one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are.” He extended his critique to Meghan Markle, referring to her as “unpopular” and suggesting that their choices have been detrimental to the royal legacy.

Family Respect for the Monarchy

Highlighting a contrast between his family’s views and those of Harry, Eric noted his father’s admiration for the monarchy. “My father loved the Queen, and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing,” he stated, implying that Harry’s actions are in stark contrast to this respect.

Dismissal of Deportation Concerns

When discussing the potential repercussions of Harry’s past drug use on his visa status, Eric Trump was dismissive. “I don’t give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing,” he said, downplaying concerns that Harry might face deportation if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. This follows Harry’s candid admission of past drug use in his memoir, Spare, which has sparked scrutiny over his visa application.

Heritage Foundation’s Legal Pursuit

Amidst these discussions, the conservative Heritage Foundation has escalated its efforts to obtain Harry’s visa application records. Following his admissions in Spare, they filed a Freedom of Information Act request to access related documents, which was initially denied. Recently, they submitted a new court filing to reopen the case, seeking access to previously private documents related to Harry’s visa status.

As tensions continue to mount around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Eric Trump’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among certain factions regarding the couple’s standing within both American and British contexts. The scrutiny over Harry’s visa status adds another layer of complexity to an already tumultuous narrative, ensuring that the Duke and Duchess remain in the public eye.

Filed under

Black Sheep Eric Trump Prince Harry royal family
