Escalating Violence In Sudan: A Harrowing Reality For Women

Women in Sudan are facing an increasingly dire situation as armed militia intensify their attacks, leading to tragic acts of desperation, including suicides to escape the threat of rape. The UN independent international fact-finding mission has revealed that paramilitary forces are specifically targeting women. Chairman Mohamed Chande Othman highlighted that there is no safe haven left in Sudan for these vulnerable individuals.

The Reality on the Ground

“From the first day of the war, women have faced sexual violence. Support forces and militias have been entering homes in Khartoum, the capital, committing numerous acts of rape and sexual violence, and this continues,” said Hala Al-Karib, regional director of the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa. This epidemic of violence is compounded by a humanitarian crisis, with over 14 million people displaced due to hunger, disease, and sexual violence, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

A Long-Standing Issue

The crisis of sexual violence in Sudan is not new. Al-Karib emphasized that these abuses have persisted for over two decades, but have intensified dramatically since the onset of the current conflict. “Our bodies are being used as tools and weapons of war. It is heartbreaking that women in central Sudan are resorting to suicide because they cannot endure the pain of gang rape and torture inflicted by armed militias,” she lamented.

The Wider Impact of Conflict

Al-Karib also pointed to the broader war crimes being committed by armed groups, emphasizing the devastating toll on civilians, particularly women and children. “All kinds of violence are being inflicted upon Sudanese civilians, especially women and children, who are suffering the most. Infrastructure has been destroyed, homes have been looted, markets have been completely devastated, and civilians have been killed without reason. Elders and people with disabilities have also been killed and imprisoned. It’s a truly horrific situation,” she stated, underscoring the urgent need for international attention and intervention.

