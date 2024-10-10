EU Postpones New Border Check System: What You Need To Know

The European Union has announced a delay in launching its new biometric border check system, originally scheduled for 10 November.

The European Union has announced a delay in launching its new biometric border check system, originally scheduled for 10 November. This decision comes as Germany, France, and the Netherlands raised concerns about the readiness of their border systems.

What is the Entry Exit System (EES)?

The Entry Exit System (EES) aims to modernize border controls for non-EU citizens, including travelers from the UK. Instead of traditional passport stamps, the system will require biometric registration, such as fingerprints and facial scans, upon entering the EU. This digital approach will link passports to biometric data, making the entry process smoother and more secure.

Why the Delay?

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson confirmed that there is currently no new timeline for implementing the EES. She explained that a phased approach would be taken, allowing for gradual integration of the system. “It’s clear that we’re not going to be ready for the 10 November deadline,” Johansson stated. The EU Justice and Home Affairs Council will meet next week to discuss further steps.

MUST READ: Gaza Conflict Escalates: Children’s Hospital In Dire Conditions

Sources indicate that live testing of the EU’s software on UK border systems has not yet taken place, raising concerns about the overall readiness of the initiative. The German interior ministry pointed out that the three countries are not prepared to implement the system due to its instability. The French interior ministry echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for thorough preparation.

What Does This Mean for Travelers?

For now, travelers from non-EU countries will continue to use traditional passport controls until the system is fully operational. This delay highlights the importance of ensuring robust and secure border management while adapting to new technologies.

The postponement of the EES underscores the complexities of rolling out new border control measures. While the EU is committed to enhancing security through biometric technology, member states must first ensure that the necessary infrastructure is ready. Travelers are encouraged to stay informed about future developments as the EU works through this transition.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Treatment