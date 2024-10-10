Gaza Conflict Escalates: Children’s Hospital In Dire Conditions

As Israel escalates its military offensive in Gaza, the situation at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya has reached a “catastrophic” level, according to Dr. Husam Abu Safiyeh, the hospital’s director. This facility, the only major hospital in northern Gaza providing specialized care for children, is grappling with unprecedented challenges as ground assaults and airstrikes intensify.

Dr. Abu Safiyeh reported that the hospital has been unable to comply with an Israeli army order to evacuate all patients within 24 hours. “We have seven cases in intensive care, all of which are very severe and require intensive surgical or medical care,” he stated. The risk of moving these critically ill patients is too great, and there are no alternative facilities in Gaza capable of accommodating them due to overwhelming demand.

The renewed Israeli offensive, now in its sixth day, has focused on heavily populated areas like Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and the Jabaliya refugee camp, leaving countless civilians in perilous conditions. Reports indicate that an Israeli strike on a school in Deir al-Balah, which was sheltering displaced families, tragically killed at least 26 people, including a child and seven women.

Dr. Eid Sabah, head of the nursing department at Kamal Adwan, noted that while some patients were evacuated, many remain trapped due to the ongoing conflict. The hospital is facing critical shortages of medical supplies and fuel for generators, leading to power outages and insufficient oxygen for patients. “In recent days, we’ve received around 100 deceased and more than 300 injured individuals, many of whom are children,” Dr. Sabah added, highlighting the dire state of healthcare.

Civilians in areas like Jabaliya are under extreme duress, with residents reporting they are trapped in their homes with dwindling supplies. Heba Abu Habl, a mother of five, shared her harrowing experience: “We have been trapped for days. All places are dangerous and subjected to heavy bombardment. We don’t have water or food, and we cannot sleep because of the intensity of the bombing.”

The health ministry in Gaza reported recovering numerous bodies from the rubble, with estimates indicating that about 400,000 people are currently stranded in Jabaliya. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), noted that many refuse to evacuate, understanding that no place in Gaza offers safety from the conflict.

In a concerning report, UN investigators accused Israel of deliberately targeting healthcare facilities and harming medical personnel during the conflict. The UN independent international commission of inquiry stated, “Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system as part of a broader assault.”

Israeli officials maintain that their military operations are focused on neutralizing Hamas militants, who they allege use civilian infrastructure as shields. Despite significant losses among Hamas fighters, the group continues to launch counterattacks and rocket fire into Israel.

The toll of the conflict is staggering, with the death count surpassing 42,000, a significant portion of whom are women and children. This catastrophic situation underscores the urgent need for humanitarian intervention and support for the beleaguered population of Gaza.

As the conflict, which began on October 7, continues to escalate, the humanitarian crisis grows deeper, with approximately 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million displaced, often multiple times. The call for global awareness and action to address the needs of those affected has never been more urgent.

