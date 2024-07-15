Explosion Rocks Packed Mogadishu Cafe During Euro Final

A powerful explosion devastated a bustling cafe in the heart of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, late on Sunday, as reported by an AFP journalist. Local media indicated that the venue was filled with football enthusiasts watching the Euro 2024 tournament final.

The explosion occurred at the Top Coffee restaurant, prompting a swift response from firefighters, police, and ambulances. The area, near the presidential palace compound Villa Somalia, was densely populated at the time of the blast, with authorities cordoning off the site.

Images shared online depicted a large fireball and thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky over the city. Reports from various local media sources suggested that the blast might have been caused by either a suicide bomber or a car bomb, although this information remains unverified.

Official statements regarding casualties or the nature of the explosion have not yet been released. The Al-Qaeda affiliated militant group Al-Shabaab has been engaged in a protracted insurgency against Somalia’s fragile federal government for more than 17 years, frequently carrying out bombings in Mogadishu and other regions.

Recent months had seen a relative decrease in attacks as government forces intensified their efforts against Islamist militants.

However, on Saturday, a firefight ensued at the main prison in Mogadishu when five inmates, believed to be Al-Shabaab members, attempted a jailbreak. This resulted in the deaths of three guards and injuries to 18 others, after the prisoners seized weapons.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed a comprehensive military response against jihadists, with government troops collaborating with local clan militias and supported by African Union forces and US airstrikes. Despite these efforts, Al-Shabaab claimed earlier this year to have captured multiple locations in central Somalia.

Although expelled from Mogadishu by African Union forces in 2011, Al-Shabaab retains a significant presence in rural areas of Somalia. The group continues to launch attacks on political, security, and civilian targets, primarily within Somalia but also across borders into neighboring countries like Kenya.

Last month, Somalia urged the African Union to slow the planned withdrawal of its peacekeeping forces from the country. UN resolutions mandate the withdrawal of all AU troops, part of the AMISOM mission, by December 31, transferring security responsibilities to the Somali army and police.

Initially, the third phase of troop reductions was to begin in June, with 4,000 soldiers out of a total 13,500 to depart. However, following Somalia’s request, the AU Peace and Security Council endorsed a phased approach, reducing troop levels by 2,000 in June and the remaining 2,000 by September.