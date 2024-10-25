Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

EY Faces Internal Backlash After Firing Employees for Training Violations

EY recently terminated dozens of employees in the United States for participating in multiple online training sessions concurrently

EY Faces Internal Backlash After Firing Employees for Training Violations

Ernst & Young (EY) recently took the drastic step of terminating dozens of employees in the United States for participating in multiple online training sessions concurrently during the firm’s learning week held earlier this year. This action, reported by the Financial Times, was deemed an ethical breach according to the company’s guidelines.

“Our core values of integrity and ethics are at the forefront of everything we do. Appropriate disciplinary action was recently taken in a small number of cases where individuals were found to be in violation of our global code of conduct and US learning policy,” stated EY in an official communication. The terminations, which occurred last week, have ignited a heated debate among employees regarding business ethics, multitasking, and the boundaries of acceptable workplace behavior.

No Warning Prior to Termination

Following their dismissal, several affected employees spoke with the Financial Times, asserting that they had not received any prior warnings against the practice of attending multiple training courses. One individual recounted, “Their emails marketing EY Ignite actually encouraged us to join as many sessions as our schedule allowed.” They added, “We all work with three monitors. I was hoping to hear new ideas that I could bring to the table to separate myself from others.”

Another former employee described the firm’s environment as one that promotes multitasking, saying, “If you are forced to bill 45 hours a week and do many more hours of internal work, how can it not?” This sentiment suggests that the company’s expectations may have inadvertently encouraged the behavior that led to the firings.

Comparative Practices Raise Questions

The dismissals have led to further criticism as employees point out perceived hypocrisy within the firm. A third former employee noted, “I know a partner who will do two (client) calls and switch their camera on and off depending on who he is talking to. If this is unethical, then that is unethical, too.” Such statements highlight a potential double standard in the enforcement of company policies.

EY labeled the terminations as “appropriate disciplinary action,” emphasizing that attending multiple courses at the same time constituted a violation of its ethical standards. However, some employees are calling the response excessively harsh.

Internal Reaction

Criticism of EY’s actions has surfaced from various employees, with one describing the firm’s response as “just bizarre.” They continued, “Perhaps reduce their rating, deduct bonus, or even delay promo, but simply terminating them effective immediately is just cruel… If this was so important, then implement better systems.” This perspective reflects a growing dissatisfaction among staff regarding how disciplinary measures are enforced.

In light of the controversy, EY has revised its guidance regarding training events, mandating that employees “be present for all content and class interactions.” The new directive aims to clarify expectations around participation in training sessions moving forward.

Importantly, reports indicate that the dismissed employees did not receive severance packages, adding to the discontent surrounding the firings.

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau Faces Resignation Calls from Liberal Party: Will He Step Down?

Filed under

employees Ernst & Young (EY) multiple online training sessions United States
Advertisement

Also Read

Baba Siddique’s Son Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

Baba Siddique’s Son Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

Government Launches ₹1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund to Boost Space Startups

Government Launches ₹1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund to Boost Space Startups

Sensex Down 350 Pts, At 79,700, Nifty At 24,250; Bank, Auto Drag, FMCG Up

Sensex Down 350 Pts, At 79,700, Nifty At 24,250; Bank, Auto Drag, FMCG Up

Rs 10 Lakh Reward Announced For Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi: NIA

Rs 10 Lakh Reward Announced For Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi: NIA

England Looks To Capitalize On Day 2 Of Rawalpindi Test

England Looks To Capitalize On Day 2 Of Rawalpindi Test

Entertainment

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Google Doodle Today: Honors Legendary Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Google Doodle Today: Honors Legendary Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Who Is Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik And What Exactly Is In Her Leaked Video?

Who Is Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik And What Exactly Is In Her Leaked Video?

Beyoncé Rallying For Harris: Will It Help?

Beyoncé Rallying For Harris: Will It Help?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox