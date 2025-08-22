LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is John Bolton? FBI Raids His Maryland Home – Details Here As Kash Patel Gives Update

John Bolton Raid: FBI agents raided former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton’s Bethesda home Friday morning, probing national security concerns. The action follows long-standing scrutiny over classified materials linked to his 2020 memoir.

FBI raids John Bolton’s home in Maryland over classified material probe linked to his 2020 memoir; no one is above the law. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: August 22, 2025 17:45:15 IST

John Bolton Raid: FBI agents executed a raid on the Washington, D.C., residence of former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, according to Associated Press.  

The raid took place around 7 a.m. at Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland. It was reportedly conducted under the direction of FBI Director Kash Patel, according to a report by the New York Post.  

Shortly after the raid commenced, Patel posted on X, writing, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”


 

Why Is FBI Raiding Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton?

Bolton has previously faced accusations of including classified material in his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened.

The book prompted a legal battle with President Donald Trump, who sought to block its publication over claims it contained national secrets.

Trump argued that Bolton had violated a nondisclosure agreement signed during his tenure in the administration. Despite these efforts, the book was published, and the Justice Department under Trump launched an inquiry into its contents in September 2020.  

Who Is John Bolton? Trump Advisor Turned Critic

Since leaving the White House, Bolton has frequently criticized Trump’s national security and foreign policy on cable news, creating a publicly contentious relationship with his former boss.  


  

The raid comes a day after Patel revealed that former FBI Director James Comey had authorized the leak of classified documents “while misleading Congress” shortly before the 2016 elections. Patel has repeatedly pledged to root out corruption in the federal government and expose cover-ups.  

John Bolton is the former White House National Security Adviser. In his book, he alleges that President Trump gave “personal favours to dictators he liked”.

Bolton, in his career, also served as the US envoy to the UN. However, he was fired by President Donald Trump after reportedly due to repeated disagreement on policy issues.

