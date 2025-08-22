Who Is John Bolton? FBI Raids His Maryland Home – Details Here As Kash Patel Gives Update

John Bolton Raid: FBI agents executed a raid on the Washington, D.C., residence of former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, according to Associated Press.

The raid took place around 7 a.m. at Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland. It was reportedly conducted under the direction of FBI Director Kash Patel, according to a report by the New York Post.

Shortly after the raid commenced, Patel posted on X, writing, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 22, 2025





Why Is FBI Raiding Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton?

Bolton has previously faced accusations of including classified material in his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened.

The book prompted a legal battle with President Donald Trump, who sought to block its publication over claims it contained national secrets.

Trump argued that Bolton had violated a nondisclosure agreement signed during his tenure in the administration. Despite these efforts, the book was published, and the Justice Department under Trump launched an inquiry into its contents in September 2020.

🚨 BREAKING: Federal agents are RIGHT NOW in John Bolton’s home “going through things” following an early morning FBI RAID in the DC area over national security concerns. Yes. We did, indeed, vote for this. This is Bolton’s primary residence. “This deals with classified… pic.twitter.com/PmIOAxTgtA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

Who Is John Bolton? Trump Advisor Turned Critic

Since leaving the White House, Bolton has frequently criticized Trump’s national security and foreign policy on cable news, creating a publicly contentious relationship with his former boss.

🚨 BREAKING: The FBI has just RAIDED John Bolton’s DC-area home in a high profile national security probe NOW we’re talking! 🔥 Agents busted down Bolton’s door around 7am this morning, in an investigation ordered by Kash Patel Patel posted “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI… pic.twitter.com/pTSVYD6Xb1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 22, 2025





The raid comes a day after Patel revealed that former FBI Director James Comey had authorized the leak of classified documents “while misleading Congress” shortly before the 2016 elections. Patel has repeatedly pledged to root out corruption in the federal government and expose cover-ups.

John Bolton is the former White House National Security Adviser. In his book, he alleges that President Trump gave “personal favours to dictators he liked”.

Bolton, in his career, also served as the US envoy to the UN. However, he was fired by President Donald Trump after reportedly due to repeated disagreement on policy issues.

