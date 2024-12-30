Final Chapter In Madoff Scandal, Final Payout Of $131 Million Announced

The infamous Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme, which devastated thousands of investors worldwide, has reached a significant milestone as the Madoff Victim Fund initiated its 10th and final payout. On Monday, $131 million began flowing to 23,000 victims across the globe, pushing total recoveries to an astounding 94% of their losses.

Since Madoff’s empire collapsed in 2008 and his subsequent guilty plea in 2009, the fund has distributed more than $4 billion to nearly 41,000 victims in 127 countries. Most recipients were small investors who lost less than $500,000 in what is considered history’s largest Ponzi scheme.

Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Y. Kim praised the relentless efforts of federal prosecutors, saying, “This office has never stopped pursuing justice for victims of history’s largest Ponzi scheme.” Brent Wible, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, emphasized the unprecedented complexity of recovering and redistributing assets, hailing it as a testament to the power of asset forfeiture in delivering justice.

Bernie Madoff, once a trusted financier, masterminded the fraud through his investment advisory firm, founded in 1960. Over decades, he siphoned billions from unsuspecting clients to enrich himself and a select circle. His scheme unraveled during the 2008 financial crisis, leaving countless lives shattered. Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, where he died in 2021.

As the final payouts are disbursed, this chapter of financial fraud comes to a close. For the victims, however, the emotional and financial scars serve as a sobering reminder of the catastrophic impact of unchecked greed.

