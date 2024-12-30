Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Final Chapter In Madoff Scandal, Final Payout Of $131 Million Announced

Bernie Madoff victims receive a final $131 million payout, closing history’s largest Ponzi scheme

Final Chapter In Madoff Scandal, Final Payout Of $131 Million Announced

The infamous Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme, which devastated thousands of investors worldwide, has reached a significant milestone as the Madoff Victim Fund initiated its 10th and final payout. On Monday, $131 million began flowing to 23,000 victims across the globe, pushing total recoveries to an astounding 94% of their losses.

Since Madoff’s empire collapsed in 2008 and his subsequent guilty plea in 2009, the fund has distributed more than $4 billion to nearly 41,000 victims in 127 countries. Most recipients were small investors who lost less than $500,000 in what is considered history’s largest Ponzi scheme.

Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Y. Kim praised the relentless efforts of federal prosecutors, saying, “This office has never stopped pursuing justice for victims of history’s largest Ponzi scheme.” Brent Wible, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, emphasized the unprecedented complexity of recovering and redistributing assets, hailing it as a testament to the power of asset forfeiture in delivering justice.

Bernie Madoff, once a trusted financier, masterminded the fraud through his investment advisory firm, founded in 1960. Over decades, he siphoned billions from unsuspecting clients to enrich himself and a select circle. His scheme unraveled during the 2008 financial crisis, leaving countless lives shattered. Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison, where he died in 2021.

As the final payouts are disbursed, this chapter of financial fraud comes to a close. For the victims, however, the emotional and financial scars serve as a sobering reminder of the catastrophic impact of unchecked greed.

ALSO READ: US Treasury Workstations Breached In Major Cyber-Attack Allegedly Linked To China

Filed under

Bernie Madoff Ponzi world

Advertisement

Also Read

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And ‘B**ch’

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And...

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Is Ford Motor Company Pro-Palestine Or Was Their Social Media Hacked? ‘Israel Is A Terrorist State’ Read One Now Deleted Tweeted

Is Ford Motor Company Pro-Palestine Or Was Their Social Media Hacked? ‘Israel Is A Terrorist...

Top 2024 Climate Disasters: Financial And Human Toll Revealed

Top 2024 Climate Disasters: Financial And Human Toll Revealed

Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate Recieves Knighthood In New Year Honours

Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate Recieves Knighthood In New Year Honours

Entertainment

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And ‘B**ch’

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat Diamond Ring

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It Just Another Fling Post Divorce?

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl- His Superpowers Explained

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox