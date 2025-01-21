Fire At Turkish Ski Resort Kills 66, Injures 51: Investigation Underway

A fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Turkey’s Kartalkaya ski resort claimed 66 lives and injured 51 others, with authorities citing a failed fire detection system. A separate gas explosion in Sivas injured four people.

A devastating fire engulfed the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey, killing at least 66 people and injuring 51 others. The fire broke out early Tuesday morning during the school semester break when the hotel was packed with 234 guests.

Details of the Incident

According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the tragedy struck at around 3:30 a.m. in the hotel’s restaurant section. “We are in deep pain. We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel,” Yerlikaya said while addressing reporters after inspecting the site.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu reported that one injured person remains in serious condition, while 17 others have been discharged following treatment.

Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin stated that at least two people lost their lives after jumping from the building in panic. Some guests attempted to escape using makeshift ropes made of sheets and blankets.

Eyewitnesses described harrowing moments during the fire. A ski instructor at the hotel, Necmi Kepcetutan, said, “I was asleep when the fire erupted, and I rushed out of the building. I then helped some 20 guests out of the hotel.” He noted that the hotel was filled with smoke, making it challenging for guests to locate the fire escape.

Another guest, Atakan Yelkovan, revealed that the hotel’s fire detection system failed to activate. “My wife smelled the burning. The alarm did not go off,” he told the IHA news agency.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The Turkish government dispatched 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances to the scene. Authorities also evacuated other hotels in the area as a precaution, relocating guests to accommodations in Bolu.

Six prosecutors have been appointed to investigate the incident, with initial findings pointing to a possible failure in the fire detection system.

Additional Incident at Sivas Ski Resort

In a separate incident on the same day, a gas explosion occurred at the Yildiz Mountain Winter Sports Center in Sivas province, central Turkey. Four people were injured, including two skiers and two instructors.

According to the Sivas governor’s office, one instructor suffered second-degree burns on their hands and face, while the other three sustained minor injuries.

