Thursday, September 12, 2024

First Minister John Swinney Appeals For Release Of Scots Sikh Held In India

The First Minister of Scotland has expressed serious concerns about the ongoing detention of Jagtar Singh Johal, a Scottish Sikh man imprisoned in India for nearly seven years.

The First Minister of Scotland has expressed serious concerns about the ongoing detention of Jagtar Singh Johal, a Scottish Sikh man imprisoned in India for nearly seven years. John Swinney stated, “I am gravely concerned at the continued detention of Jagtar Singh Johal and allegations of his mistreatment and torture in custody.” He has called for Mr. Johal’s immediate release in accordance with recommendations from the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Meeting with Mr. Johal’s Family

During a recent meeting at the Scottish Parliament, First Minister Swinney discussed Mr. Johal’s situation with his brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal. Gurpreet Singh Johal emphasized the UK government’s responsibility, saying, “Jagtar has already lost almost seven years of his life to these false charges.” He added, “When a British citizen is imprisoned for no reason overseas, their government has a responsibility to act.”

Legal and Human Rights Concerns

Jagtar Singh Johal, originally from Dumbarton, was arrested in India in November 2017, shortly after his wedding. He faces charges related to conspiracy to murder linked to political violence in India. A UN panel of human rights experts found in May 2022 that Mr. Johal’s detention was arbitrary, noting that it lacked a legal basis and recommending his release.

Government Actions and Reactions

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is responsible for managing the cases of British nationals detained abroad. Swinney affirmed that his Scottish government would persist in lobbying the FCDO and UK government to use all available measures to advocate for Mr. Johal’s release. Swinney remarked, “Our Scottish Government will continue to lobby the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and UK government to use every lever at their disposal.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has stated his commitment to advancing the case, saying, “I remain absolutely committed to pushing for faster progress and to resolving this issue.” He noted that the FCDO has raised concerns with the Indian Minister of External Affairs, particularly regarding allegations of torture and the right to a fair trial.

Ongoing Support and Advocacy

Harriet McCulloch, deputy director of the human rights group Reprieve, expressed gratitude for the First Minister’s support, stating, “We hope the prime minister will listen to what the First Minister has to say, respond with appropriate urgency, and do whatever it takes to bring Jagtar home to his family.”

Indian Authorities’ Stance

Indian authorities have consistently stated that due process is being followed in Mr. Johal’s case, despite international concerns.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

