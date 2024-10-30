First Time Ever, New York City To Hold Diwali Holiday On Nov 1

In a historic move, New York City schools will close on November 1 for Diwali, marking the first official observance of this Hindu festival as a school holiday in the city.

In a historic move, New York City schools will close on November 1 for Diwali, marking the first official observance of this Hindu festival as a school holiday in the city. Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan of the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs emphasized the significance of this decision, noting that with over a million students enrolled in the city’s schools, such a move was no small feat.

“This year, Diwali is truly special,” Chauhan remarked. “For the first time in New York City’s history, schools will close on Friday, November 1, to allow students and families to celebrate Diwali.” Chauhan acknowledged the hard work of community advocates and leaders who have championed this change for years, highlighting that Mayor Eric Adams’ administration ultimately facilitated the new holiday.

Meeting a Long-Awaited Demand

Chauhan pointed out the challenges many students faced in the past, forced to choose between school and celebrating the five-day Diwali festival. “Diwali often requires visiting temples and participating in prayers, which can be challenging when students have school commitments. Now, they’ll be able to fully celebrate without conflict,” Chauhan noted, adding that the day after Halloween, students can rest and enjoy Diwali without any academic pressures.

Acknowledging Cultural Diversity in NYC

New York City formally declared Diwali as a public school holiday earlier in June, aligning the school calendar with the cultural and religious practices of the city’s diverse population. Diwali, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists worldwide, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness.

White House Celebrates Diwali

In parallel, the White House hosted a Diwali celebration on October 28, with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcoming Indian-Americans from across the country. The celebration marked the couple’s final Diwali in office, adding a warm, personal touch to the festivities. Sharing photos of the occasion, the White House posted, “Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light,” underscoring the holiday’s universal message of unity and hope.

