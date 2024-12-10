Social media users expressed outrage, with some questioning her relevance and accusing her of adopting divisive rhetoric.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faced criticism after being filmed making controversial remarks during an anti-Israel rally in Mannheim, Germany. The 21-year-old was captured saying “f—k Germany” and “f—k Israel” while speaking at the event.

Her comments, followed by laughter and applause from the crowd, have sparked backlash online and from public figures.

The protest, attended by around 700 people, focused on expressing solidarity with Palestine and addressing climate concerns. City officials described the gathering as peaceful, but Thunberg’s remarks drew widespread attention, especially after being shared on social media.

Greta Thunberg at a pro-H×mas protest: “F*ck Germany 🇩🇪 and f*ck Israel 🇮🇱” 👇 All those who supported her climate cult must feel like a bunch of idiots now. pic.twitter.com/Z8YzDNuF4U — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 7, 2024

Reactions from Public Figures

Prominent figures, including Manuel Hagel, a conservative leader in a German regional parliament, condemned Thunberg’s statements. “Mannheim does not need a platform for such dehumanizing positions,” he said, calling her presence unwelcome.

Advocacy group StopAntisemitism also criticized Thunberg, labeling her a “Hamas shill” and highlighting Israel’s contributions to global climate solutions.

Social media users expressed outrage, with some questioning her relevance and accusing her of adopting divisive rhetoric. Comments like “She’s lost the plot entirely” and critiques of her shift from climate advocacy to political controversies have become common themes in the backlash.

Previous Incidents and Clarifications

This isn’t the first time Thunberg has faced such criticism. She was previously arrested in September at a protest against Copenhagen University’s ties with Israel.

A controversial image she posted with a toy octopus was accused of referencing antisemitic propaganda, though she later clarified it was a communication tool linked to her autism spectrum disorder.

Thunberg’s recent comments have added to her growing list of detractors, with some calling her statements inflammatory and harmful. While she continues to advocate for climate action and social justice, her shift into politically sensitive topics has drawn sharp divisions in public opinion.