Home > World > Florida Migrant Detention Camp 'Alligator Alcatraz' Faces Shutdown Amid Legal and Environmental Challenges

Florida Migrant Detention Camp ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Faces Shutdown Amid Legal and Environmental Challenges

A federal judge has temporarily blocked new detainees at Florida's controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention camp due to environmental damage and tribal land impacts. Governor DeSantis has vowed to fight the ruling as the state plans a backup center. The legal battle and harsh facility conditions continue to draw national scrutiny.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 23, 2025 21:45:50 IST

Nearly two months after Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention camp opened in the Everglades, a US federal judge has ordered a pause on sending any more detainees there, according to a CNN report published Saturday. US District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a preliminary injunction Thursday following a lawsuit by environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, citing harm to endangered species and the sensitive ecosystem.

“The project creates irreparable harm in the form of habitat loss and increased mortality to endangered species in the area,” Williams wrote in her ruling, per CNN. The injunction, the report said, also bans any new construction, paving or industrial lighting, and demands removal of existing infrastructure supporting the facility.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Attorney General and Governor Ron DeSantis have condemned the ruling, with the latter reportedly calling judge Williams an “activist judge” and vowing to fight back. “We are not going to be deterred… We are totally in the right on this.” 

According to the report, the state is appealing the decision, with a spokesperson recently telling the media that they will respond accordingly.

