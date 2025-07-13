Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, 100, Hospitalised After Complaints of Fatigue

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who only recently turned 100, was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday due after complaints of fatigue, Reuters reported, citing a statement from his office.

Mahathir Mohamad Left Birthday Picnic Early

Mahathir, the report said, had attended a picnic on Sunday celebrating both his centennial birthday and his wife Hasmah Mohd Ali’s 99th, which the couple marked a day earlier.

Local media reports suggesrt Mahathir drove himself to the event and even cycled for nearly an hour before showing signs of tiredness.

“He is resting, but we hope to have him back home this evening,” his office announced in a short statement, as quoted by Reuters.

Mahathir Mohamad Has a History of Health Issues

Mahathir, who led Malaysia for more than two decades as head of the government, has a known history of heart-related health issues, the report said, adding that he has undergone multiple bypass surgeries and has been hospitalised several times in recent years. Most recently, in October, he was admitted following symptomns of what eventually turned out to be a respiratory infection.

Mahathir Mohamad’s Remarkable Political Journey

Mahathir first served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003. Then, in a political twist, he made a remarkable comeback in 2018 at the age of 92, leading the opposition to a historic victory.

However, his second term was cut short by political infighting, which ultimately led to the collapse of his government less than two years later.

A trained physician and former member of parliament who served until 2022, Mahathir is considered a significant figure in Malaysian politics to this date.

