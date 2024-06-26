Four Arrested for Trespassing at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Residence Amidst Heated Political Scenario

Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday by the British police suspecting them to be trespassing UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s property. According to an official statement made by an official, the suspects were arrested shortly after they entered the grounds of the Prime Minister’s property which is located in the northern region of England.

The incident was reported to have taken place amidst the ongoing heated general election campaign, with Prime Minister Sunak battling to close the gap against the centre-left Labour Party which has been leading in the polls currently.

“We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home this afternoon,” North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

The suspects have been identified to be aged between 20 and 52 and hailing from various parts of the country when they were taken into police custody for questioning.

While the police stated that the investigation into the incident is still underway, a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the group Youth Demand shows a young man entering a property and defecating into what the group claims is a lake on Sunak’s property. “We have so much to thank the Tories for,” the group’s statement criticized the Conservative Party for issues ranging from polluted rivers to deteriorating schools and the perceived destruction of the National Health Service (NHS).

This is not the first time Sunak’s home has been targeted. Last summer, Greenpeace activists draped the property in oil-black sheets to protest the Conservative government’s decision to issue new oil and gas licenses.

