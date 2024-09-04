Thursday, September 5, 2024

Four Killed, Nine Injured in Georgia School Shooting

The suspect is in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been 'neutralized' are inaccurate."

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, a school shooting in the U.S. State of Georgia resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with an additional nine people sustaining injuries, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The bureau confirmed the casualties in a social media post, stating, “Four dead. An additional nine were taken to various hospitals with injuries. The suspect is in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been ‘neutralized’ are inaccurate.”

Authorities have not yet released further details about the suspect or the possible motives behind the attack. The incident has shocked the community, prompting an outpouring of grief and concern as law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

 

 

 

