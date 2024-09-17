Fox News’ Future Uncerain As Rupert Murdoch’s Family Feud Takes Center Stage in Nevada Tribunal

A high-stakes legal battle involving media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his children began in a Nevada tribunal on Monday, potentially determining the future of his expansive media empire, including the influential right-wing network Fox News. The proceedings, held behind closed doors, have sparked significant interest, with media outlets like the New York Times seeking access to the unfolding drama.

Family Trust Dispute

At the heart of the case is a dispute over the terms of a family trust that could impact the distribution of Murdoch’s vast media assets. Murdoch, 93, faces opposition from several of his children who are challenging his attempts to amend the trust in favor of his preferred son, Lachlan. The changes could shift control of Murdoch’s media holdings and impact the balance of power within his companies.

The hearings are taking place under tight security, with Murdoch entering the tribunal accompanied by his new wife, Elena Zhukova, 67. TV images captured the media tycoon smiling and shaking his head, a gesture reflecting the personal and professional tensions at play. The legal dispute mirrors the dramatic narrative of the hit TV series “Succession,” which drew inspiration from the Murdoch family saga.

Also Read: Mass Casualty Incident Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Nigeria

Siblings’ Opposition

Murdoch’s children—James, Prudence, and Elisabeth—are opposing the proposed changes that could alter their previously equal stakes in the media empire. This familial conflict underscores deeper ideological divisions, with Lachlan reportedly sharing his father’s conservative worldview and having taken the reins of News Corp and Fox Corporation in late 2023.

James, who stepped down from News Corp in 2020, has publicly supported Democrat Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, contrasting sharply with Lachlan’s alignment with conservative politics. This political divide further complicates the family dynamics and the future direction of the media empire.

Legal Arguments and Preliminary Ruling

Murdoch’s legal team argues that the changes to the trust are intended to prevent internal conflicts and ensure that the leadership of Fox News remains undisturbed. According to court documents obtained by the New York Times, Murdoch is aiming to protect his children from engaging in “constant fights over leadership” that could disrupt the operation and political direction of his media outlets.

In a preliminary ruling, the probate tribunal did not oppose the proposed amendments to the trust favoring Lachlan. However, it has scheduled further arguments from all parties involved before making a final recommendation on the matter.

Impact on News Corp and Fox Corporation

Murdoch’s media empire includes News Corp, which reported revenues of $10 billion in 2023. The conglomerate’s portfolio spans major publishing ventures, including HarperCollins, and prominent newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal and New York Post. In Britain, it dominates the print market with titles like The Sun and The Times.

Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, is also a key component of Murdoch’s media empire. The network recently made headlines by agreeing to a nearly $800 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems after being sued for airing false claims about election rigging.

Must Read: Fuel Tanker In Nigeria Hits Truck, Explosion Kills 48 Alive