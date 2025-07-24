FREE Bucket Of Chicken In KFC, Here’s How You Can Grab Yours

KFC has introduced a new limited-time offer to reconnect with its customers. The fast-food chain launched the “Kentucky Fried Comeback” campaign, where customers can get a free bucket of chicken after placing a $15 order through KFC.com or the KFC app. The offer is titled “Free Bucket On Us.”

Customers can choose between an eight-piece chicken bucket or chicken tenders. KFC requires customers to select the free bucket before checkout. The offer is limited to one per account. Taxes, tips, and additional charges will still apply. The offer cannot be used along with other promotions.

KFC President Encourages Customers to Return

KFC US President Catherine Tan-Gillespie said the brand is ready to remind people of its legacy. “We’re well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings and I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are,” she said.

Tan-Gillespie added, “If people can give their ex a million second chances, I hope our fans can give us one. By listening to our customers and addressing feedback, we’ll reclaim our rightful place in the fried chicken game we started. Come back and give us a shot—your first bucket’s on us.”

KFC Adds Fried Pickles to Its Menu

Along with this deal, KFC is also adding fried pickles to its menu. These include crispy dill pickle slices served with ranch or the chain’s new Comeback Sauce. KFC said it plans to focus more on its “Original Recipe” chicken, made with Colonel Sanders’ blend of 11 herbs and spices.

