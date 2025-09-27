Baloch Activist Zubair Baloch Killed in Pakistan Army Raid, Rights Groups Condemn State Violence

Balochistan [Pakistan] September 27 (ANI): Advocate Zubair Baloch, a human rights activist and former chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO-Pajjar), was killed in a Pakistan Army raid along with his companion, Nasir Baloch.

The incident, which occurred during a military operation in Dalbandin, has drawn sharp criticism from rights activists who call it an act of state terrorism, the Baloch Nationalist Movement (BNM) said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Baloch Nationalist Movement (BNM) stated that Zubair was widely recognised for his peaceful political activism and outspoken criticism of enforced disappearances, exploitation of resources, and ongoing violations in Balochistan. Observers allege that his assassination was not coincidental but a deliberate targeting of a prominent voice advocating for the rights of the Baloch people.

The Pakistan Army later acknowledged carrying out the raid, a move that highlights the impunity with which the state conducts such operations. BNM contends that this latest killing fits into a broader pattern where political leaders, students, and civilians are subjected to violence and intimidation under the guise of security measures.

For years, Pakistan’s authorities have labelled the Baloch struggle as foreign-sponsored, often framing it as “Fitna-al-Hindustan”. BNM points out that such rhetoric is designed to discredit what is essentially a homegrown movement rooted in longstanding grievances. The killing of Zubair reinforces how the state conflates peaceful dissent with militancy to delegitimise legitimate demands, BNM stated.

BNM condemned the incident, stating that women, children, and nonviolent activists continue to face violence in Balochistan. “The murder of Advocate Zubair is further proof of the systematic campaign to suppress every voice that speaks for justice and dignity.”

Zubair, a law graduate and political activist, had led BSO-Pajjar, the student wing of a parliamentary party, and consistently promoted peaceful avenues of struggle. His death demonstrates the military’s intent to crush democratic opposition rather than engage in dialogue.

As Pakistan participates in the ongoing United Nations session, BNM has urged the international community to confront Islamabad’s human rights record. “This case highlights the urgency for global accountability,” BNM stated, warning that continued silence will only embolden further abuses. (ANI)

