Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

From India To Afghanistan And Others, Here’s A List Of Countries That Have Banned TikTok

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that the decision to close TikTok's Canadian operations followed a national security review, backed by recommendations from Canada’s security and intelligence agencies.

From India To Afghanistan And Others, Here’s A List Of Countries That Have Banned TikTok

Citing national security concerns, the Canadian federal government has mandated the closure of TikTok’s Canadian offices, located in Toronto and Vancouver, though users will still have access to the app.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that the decision to close TikTok’s Canadian operations followed a national security review, backed by recommendations from Canada’s security and intelligence agencies.

“We concluded that the activities conducted by TikTok in Canada could harm national security,” Champagne told CBC News. “I can’t share many specifics, but Canadians will appreciate the gravity when the government acts to protect national security.” The government clarified that it is not restricting Canadians from accessing or using the app for content creation.

Countries who have partially or completely banned TikTok

Afghanistan

In April 2022, the Taliban prohibited TikTok in Afghanistan, stating that the platform’s content conflicted with Islamic laws, as reported by Bloomberg.

Australia

Australia announced a ban on TikTok for all devices owned by the federal government on April 4, citing security risks outlined by the Department of Home Affairs. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus stated that the ban would be implemented “as soon as practicable.”

Belgium

Belgium restricted TikTok use on government officials’ work phones. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed concerns about the app’s connection to Chinese intelligence services, emphasizing a cautious approach.

Canada

Following similar actions by other countries, Canada blocked TikTok on government devices in February 2023. Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, explained that the decision stemmed from privacy and security concerns, aligning with international partners’ practices.

Denmark

Denmark’s Defense Ministry instructed employees to remove TikTok from work devices in March, driven by security concerns identified by the nation’s Center for Cyber Security.

India

India imposed a nationwide ban on TikTok in 2020, along with 58 other Chinese apps, due to concerns over sovereignty, security, and public order following a deadly border incident with Chinese forces.

Nepal

In November 2023, Nepal banned TikTok, citing its potential to disrupt “social harmony.” Communications Minister Rekha Sharma stated that the platform was spreading harmful content, with the ban coming into immediate effect.

The Netherlands

While not outright banning TikTok, Dutch officials were advised to avoid using the app, although enforcement has been relatively lax.

New Zealand

New Zealand banned TikTok from parliamentary devices, following similar restrictions in other European countries. The decision, announced by parliamentary service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, came after internal and international consultations.

Norway

In March, Norway’s Parliament prohibited TikTok on government devices, although civil servants can still use the app professionally on personal devices. Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl mentioned that intelligence agencies flagged Russia and China as major security risks.

Somalia

Somalia restricted TikTok in August 2023, citing concerns that terrorist organizations were using the platform to disseminate disturbing content and misinformation.

Taiwan

Taiwan banned TikTok and other Chinese-made software from government devices in December 2022.

United Kingdom

UK government officials are restricted from using TikTok on work devices. Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden noted that the ban aligns with restrictions in the U.S., Canada, and the European Commission, due to security concerns around sensitive information on government devices.

United States

The situation in the U.S. is complex. In March, the government requested that ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, divest its stake in the platform or face a possible national ban.

While a total U.S. ban has not been implemented, federal agencies have been ordered to remove the app, and TikTok is not allowed on White House devices. Recently, CEO Shou Zi Chew testified in Congress, discussing “Project Texas,” which aims to safeguard U.S. user data.

Meanwhile, Montana attempted to pass a statewide ban in May 2023, but a judge ruled the restriction unconstitutional due to free speech protections under the First Amendment.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Death: Who Are 3 People Of Interest Detained In An Ongoing Investigation?

Filed under

Canada Latest world news tiktok tiktok ban Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha At U.S. Request

Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha At U.S. Request

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox