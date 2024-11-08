From India To Afghanistan And Others, Here’s A List Of Countries That Have Banned TikTok

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced that the decision to close TikTok's Canadian operations followed a national security review, backed by recommendations from Canada’s security and intelligence agencies.

Citing national security concerns, the Canadian federal government has mandated the closure of TikTok’s Canadian offices, located in Toronto and Vancouver, though users will still have access to the app.

“We concluded that the activities conducted by TikTok in Canada could harm national security,” Champagne told CBC News. “I can’t share many specifics, but Canadians will appreciate the gravity when the government acts to protect national security.” The government clarified that it is not restricting Canadians from accessing or using the app for content creation.

Countries who have partially or completely banned TikTok

Afghanistan

In April 2022, the Taliban prohibited TikTok in Afghanistan, stating that the platform’s content conflicted with Islamic laws, as reported by Bloomberg.

Australia

Australia announced a ban on TikTok for all devices owned by the federal government on April 4, citing security risks outlined by the Department of Home Affairs. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus stated that the ban would be implemented “as soon as practicable.”

Belgium

Belgium restricted TikTok use on government officials’ work phones. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed concerns about the app’s connection to Chinese intelligence services, emphasizing a cautious approach.

Canada

Following similar actions by other countries, Canada blocked TikTok on government devices in February 2023. Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, explained that the decision stemmed from privacy and security concerns, aligning with international partners’ practices.

Denmark

Denmark’s Defense Ministry instructed employees to remove TikTok from work devices in March, driven by security concerns identified by the nation’s Center for Cyber Security.

India

India imposed a nationwide ban on TikTok in 2020, along with 58 other Chinese apps, due to concerns over sovereignty, security, and public order following a deadly border incident with Chinese forces.

Nepal

In November 2023, Nepal banned TikTok, citing its potential to disrupt “social harmony.” Communications Minister Rekha Sharma stated that the platform was spreading harmful content, with the ban coming into immediate effect.

The Netherlands

While not outright banning TikTok, Dutch officials were advised to avoid using the app, although enforcement has been relatively lax.

New Zealand

New Zealand banned TikTok from parliamentary devices, following similar restrictions in other European countries. The decision, announced by parliamentary service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, came after internal and international consultations.

Norway

In March, Norway’s Parliament prohibited TikTok on government devices, although civil servants can still use the app professionally on personal devices. Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl mentioned that intelligence agencies flagged Russia and China as major security risks.

Somalia

Somalia restricted TikTok in August 2023, citing concerns that terrorist organizations were using the platform to disseminate disturbing content and misinformation.

Taiwan

Taiwan banned TikTok and other Chinese-made software from government devices in December 2022.

United Kingdom

UK government officials are restricted from using TikTok on work devices. Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden noted that the ban aligns with restrictions in the U.S., Canada, and the European Commission, due to security concerns around sensitive information on government devices.

United States

The situation in the U.S. is complex. In March, the government requested that ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, divest its stake in the platform or face a possible national ban.

While a total U.S. ban has not been implemented, federal agencies have been ordered to remove the app, and TikTok is not allowed on White House devices. Recently, CEO Shou Zi Chew testified in Congress, discussing “Project Texas,” which aims to safeguard U.S. user data.

Meanwhile, Montana attempted to pass a statewide ban in May 2023, but a judge ruled the restriction unconstitutional due to free speech protections under the First Amendment.