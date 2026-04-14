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Home > World News > Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

In Pakistan, fuel prices have risen sharply, with petrol and high speed diesel experiencing significant increases while the price of light speed diesel remains unchanged. The hikes are attributed to global oil prices and currency pressure, and are likely to affect transport costs, inflation and day to day living. Consumers and businesses will likely see higher costs across the board.

Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 14, 2026 15:28:48 IST

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Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

Pakistan Petrol and Diesel Price Today 14 April 2026: How Much Higher are they and What will be the Impact? Pakistan is witnessing a sharp increase in fuel prices. The government has revised the rates of petroleum products, with the most significant increase in petrol and diesel. These changes are expected to increase the costs of transportation and the price of commodities. Moreover, as fuel is a major contributor to the economy, a rise in the price of fuel would have an impact on various sectors. In the article, we have discussed the new rates and the impact of the new rates of petrol and diesel.

Pakistan Petrol and Diesel Price Today: What Are the New Fuel Prices in Pakistan?

According to the latest revision, the prices of all the major fuel categories have increased drastically. The price of regular petrol has increased from PKR 266.17 to PKR 321.17 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel has increased from PKR 280.86 to PKR 335.86 per litre. The price of high-octane petrol has increased from PKR 277.88 to PKR 329.88 per litre. The price of light-speed diesel, on the other hand, has remained unchanged, with a price of PKR 159.76 per litre.

Fuel Type Old Price (PKR/Liter) New Price (PKR/Liter)
Regular Petrol 266.17 321.17
High Speed Diesel  280.86 335.86
Light Speed Diesel  159.76 159.76
High Octane Petrol  277.88 329.88

Pakistan Petrol and Diesel Price Today: What Is the Reason of the Increase of Fuel Prices in Pakistan? 

Fuel prices in Pakistan typically increase in response to increases in the cost of oil globally or due to the fluctuations of the Pakistani currency against the US dollar. When the price of crude oil increases globally, the import dependent countries including Pakistan also need to spend more to import oil. As the Pakistani Rupee weakens against the US Dollar, the imported goods become more expensive. Government taxes also add to the retail price.

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Impact of Increasing Fuel Prices

The increase in fuel prices directly affects the transportation sector. The likely increase in public transport fares can affect the cost of goods as well.  in the prices of food and . This could lead to higher prices for essential commodities such as food and groceries. For the average consumer, this means daily expenses and reduced purchasing power. 

What Does It Mean for Inflation?

A rise in fuel prices typically results in higher inflation. Transport and production costs increase as businesses try to offset the added costs to consumers. In a country such as Pakistan where inflation is already an issue, this rise in fuel prices may contribute to a rise in the cost of living, as well as have a short-term impact on the economy.

Why are Light-Speed Diesel Prices Unchanged?

A significant change in the latest revision is that light-speed diesel prices are unchanged. This could be because of a lower demand or a government decision to protect a specific sector. Not changing the price of one category of fuel may help to offset the impact of a rise in fuel prices on the economy, especially for businesses that use it.  Business will most likely respond to the rise in fuel prices by adjusting their prices. Transport companies, delivery services and manufacturers may adjust their prices upwards. This could impact multiple sectors, as companies react to the changes in fuel prices. 

What Should Consumers Do Next?

Consumers in Pakistan will have to budget more carefully. Taking a break from unnecessary travel, using public transport and making other changes to expenses will help deal with the rising cost of fuel. Keeping up-to-date with fuel price trends and government policies can also help consumers make smart financial decisions. Last fuel price hike in Pakistan will have ripple effects in economy and in everyday life. From higher transport costs to inflation, this hike will have far-reaching effects. While fuel price hikes are usually global at their core, their local consequences make them a hot topic for policymakers and public.

Pakistan Petrol and Diesel Price Today (14-April 2026): What does it mean for economy? 

Fuel price hike in Pakistan is an example of soaring energy costs that we are witnessing globally. Rising fuel prices will have a direct impact on transportation costs and can also contribute to inflation and higher cost of living. Don’t underestimate the local effects of global oil trends and currency exchange rates on the cost of fuel in your country. These developments have far-reaching implications for the economy and businesses across the country. Let’s find out what all this actually means for Pakistan. This article was published by Business News TV on Jan 6, 2016. Pakistan’s fuel price hike is expected to take toll on economy The prime minister’s decision to hike fuel prices will impact the economy in many ways. “We do not want it to cause any kind of shock. The government is working to prevent any adverse impact on general public,” new media adviser Shahil Khan said in an interview. Pakistani consumers and businesses have already been feeling the pinch as fuel costs have risen. However, the impact of fuel price hike can ripple through the economy in many ways. For instance, the cost of transporting goods around the country will go up. This could translate into higher prices of goods and services, which in turn can affect the cost

Pakistan Petrol and Diesel Price Today (14-April 2026)LAST 10 DAYS

Date Petrol ((PKR/L) Diesel (PKR/L)
2026-04-14 321.17 335.86
2026-04-13 321.17 335.86
2026-04-12 321.17 335.86
2026-04-11 321.17 335.86
2026-04-10 321.17 335.86
2026-04-09 321.17 335.86
2026-04-08 321.17 335.86
2026-04-07 321.17 335.86
2026-04-06 321.17 335.86
2026-04-05 321.17 335.86

Pakistan Petrol and Diesel Price Today (14-April 2026)LAST 30 DAYS

Date Petrol (PKR/L) Diesel (PKR/L)
2026-04-14 321.17 335.86
2026-04-13 321.17 335.86
2026-04-12 321.17 335.86
2026-04-11 321.17 335.86
2026-04-10 321.17 335.86
2026-04-09 321.17 335.86
2026-04-08 321.17 335.86
2026-04-07 321.17 335.86
2026-04-06 321.17 335.86
2026-04-05 321.17 335.86
2026-04-04 321.17 335.86
2026-04-03 321.17 335.86
2026-04-02 321.17 335.86
2026-04-01 321.17 335.86
2026-03-31 321.17 335.86
2026-03-30 321.17 335.86
2026-03-29 321.17 335.86
2026-03-28 321.17 335.86
2026-03-27 321.17 335.86
2026-03-26 321.17 335.86
2026-03-25 321.17 335.86
2026-03-24 321.17 335.86
2026-03-23 321.17 335.86
2026-03-22 266.17 280.86
2026-03-21 266.17 280.86
2026-03-20 266.17 280.86
2026-03-19 266.17 280.86
2026-03-18 266.17 280.86
2026-03-17 266.17 280.86
2026-03-16 266.17 280.86

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Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

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Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact
Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact
Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact
Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

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