Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Funding Controversy: Robert Jenrick’s Donor Speaks Out

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister and Conservative leadership contender, is facing heightened scrutiny regarding £75,000 in donations to his campaign.

Funding Controversy: Robert Jenrick’s Donor Speaks Out

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister and Conservative leadership contender, is facing heightened scrutiny regarding £75,000 in donations to his campaign. Concerns have arisen after it was disclosed that the funds came from a firm linked to a loan via a tax haven, specifically a company based in the British Virgin Islands.

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister and a key figure in the Conservative leadership race, is under increasing scrutiny regarding £75,000 in donations to his campaign. Concerns have emerged after it was revealed that the funds originated from a company that had received a loan via a tax haven, specifically one based in the British Virgin Islands.

The issue came to a head when businessman Phillip Ullmann identified himself as the source of the funds. He stated that he had contributed the money through Spott Fitness, a fitness coaching app that he claims is part of his family’s business group. However, Ullmann’s name does not appear in the records of individuals with significant control over Spott Fitness, raising questions about his involvement.

These donations, which included three contributions of £25,000 made in July, have prompted criticism from the Labour Party, leading them to ask the Electoral Commission to investigate the source of the funds. Labour representatives have emphasized the need for more clarity following Ullmann’s admission.

ALSO READ: Hezbollah’s Deputy Chief: New Leader To Be Chosen Soon

Financial documents related to Spott Fitness present troubling facts: the company has no employees, has never turned a profit, and carries debts of over £300,000. Additionally, it has registered a loan from Centrovalli, a firm based in the British Virgin Islands, complicating the funding story even further.

In his statement, Ullmann sought to dispel any concerns about his integrity. “I’ve been a successful businessman over the years,” he remarked, expressing his worries about the significant challenges facing the UK and the world. He mentioned attempts to shift his businesses toward social enterprises but recognized the urgent need for meaningful political change. “I wanted to support Robert Jenrick, whose serious solutions to big challenges including migration resonate with me,” he said, acknowledging that they might not agree on everything but share common ground on several issues.

Ullmann also stressed the importance of transparency, stating, “I don’t want there to be any suggestion that I’m hiding anything.” He confirmed his connection to Spott Fitness and reiterated his commitment to the UK, highlighting his consistent tax contributions.

Labour Chair Ellie Reeves has been vocal about the situation, writing to the Electoral Commission, “Donations to MPs must come from sources registered in the UK. It is clear that Jenrick has serious questions to answer about the origin of these funds and their legality.”

In response to the allegations, Jenrick’s campaign has asserted that all donations were legally declared. He has maintained that the contributions are “perfectly legal and valid,” defending the integrity of his funding sources amid the growing controversy.

As developments unfold, questions remain about the impact of these donations on Jenrick’s leadership bid and the broader issues of transparency and legality in political financing.

 

Filed under

Donation disclosure Funding controversy Funding scrutiny Political donor Robert Jenrick

Also Read

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox